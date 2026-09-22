Fiserv Expands Clover Footprint In Canadian Sports And Entertainment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winnipeg Blue Bombers Select Clover to Support Game-Day Commerce

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League (CFL) have selected Clover to power commerce operations across its venue. This partnership represents an important milestone in Fiserv's growth across Canada, expanding its presence within the country's sports, entertainment, and hospitality ecosystems.

“Today, Clover supports six of the nine CFL venues, helping organizations deliver fast, reliable, and seamless commerce experiences for fans through integrated payment acceptance and venue operations tools,” said Brian Green, General Manager of Clover Canada at Fiserv. "The Winnipeg Blue Bombers partnership is the most recent example of Clover's growth across Canada, reinforcing our position as a leading commerce platform used in venues across the region. We're excited to support the Blue Bombers and help sports and entertainment organizations modernize operations, enhance fan experiences, and drive growth."

Designed for high-volume, peak-event environments, Clover delivers a solution that combines payment processing, point-of-sale technology, and venue management capabilities within a single platform. In addition to providing an enhanced fan experience, Clover is designed to support the reliability requirements of high-volume venues to help ensure business continuity during events, including LTE connectivity, Wi-FI flexibility and offline transaction capabilities.

“Clover empowers our staff at Princess Auto Stadium to provide a top quality experience to our fans,” said Blue Bombers President & CEO Wade Miller.“It has a strong reputation across other CFL stadiums, and as a valued partner, we're excited that we can now work together to enhance our stadium operations based on the Clover team's expertise and the power of Fiserv technology.”

Beyond speed and reliability, venue operators gain access to centralized operational reporting and actionable business insights to streamline back-of-house operations. This newest customer addition to the Clover portfolio further positions Fiserv for continued expansion across arenas, concert halls, and entertainment destinations seeking end-to-end commerce solutions.

For more information about Clover, visit .

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, is a global leader uniting commerce and finance. The company powers sustained growth and innovation at scale for financial institutions and businesses worldwide across payments, account processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, network services, e-commerce, and Clover®, the all-in-one business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of FORTUNE® America's Most Innovative Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Media Relations:

Fiserv, Inc.

Melissa Moritz

Vice President, External Communications

...

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Darren Cameron

Senior Vice President, Team Strategy & Public Relations

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

P: (204) 784-7422 | C: (204) 292-9587

... |