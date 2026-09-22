Premium Global Income Split Fund Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

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TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PGIC; PGIC.PR.A) – Premium Global Income Split Fund (the“Fund”) is pleased to announce it has established an at-the-market equity program (“ATM Program”) that allows the Fund to issue preferred shares and class A shares to the public from time to time, at the Fund's discretion. The program replaces the prior program that was established in December 2024 that has terminated. Any preferred shares or class A shares sold under the ATM Program will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (the“TSX”) or any other marketplace in Canada on which the class A shares and preferred shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Sales of class A shares and preferred shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated September 21, 2026 (the“Equity Distribution Agreement”) with National Bank Financial Inc. (the“Lead Agent”) and CIBC World Markets Inc. (together with the Lead Agent, the“Agents”).
Sales of class A shares and preferred shares will be made by way of“at-the-market distributions” as defined in National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions on the TSX or on any marketplace for the class A shares and preferred shares in Canada. Since the class A shares and preferred shares will be distributed at the prevailing market prices at the time of the sale, prices may vary among purchasers during the period of distribution. The ATM Program is being offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated September 21, 2026, to the Fund's short form base shelf prospectus dated August 21, 2026. The maximum gross proceeds from the issuance of the shares will be $70,000,000. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the Agents and are available on SEDAR+ at
The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the Fund's sole discretion. The new program will be effective until September 20, 2028, unless terminated prior to such date in accordance with the terms of the Equity Distribution Agreement. The Fund intends to use the proceeds from the ATM Program in accordance with the investment objectives and investment strategies of the Fund, subject to the investment restrictions of the Fund.
The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of primarily large capitalization global equity securities actively selected by its manager and investment manager, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. (“Mulvihill”). To enhance the income generated by the Fund's portfolio and to reduce volatility, the Fund employs an active covered call writing strategy and may write cash covered put options in respect of securities in which it is permitted to invest. The Fund may also invest up to 100% of its net assets in other public investment funds (including investment funds managed by Mulvihill). In addition, the Fund is exposed to securities traded in foreign currencies and may, at Mulvihill's discretion, enter into currency hedging transactions to reduce the effects of changes in the value of foreign currencies relative to the value of the Canadian dollar.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at ... or visit
| John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO
| Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
25 King Street West
Suite 2110
Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1
|
A short form base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement containing important detailed information about the securities being offered has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. Copies of the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from the Agents. Investors should read the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement before making an investment decision.
You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment fund on the TSX. If shares of the Fund are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.
There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the investment fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
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