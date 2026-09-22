Premium Global Income Split Fund Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PGIC; PGIC.PR.A) – Premium Global Income Split Fund (the“Fund”) is pleased to announce it has established an at-the-market equity program (“ATM Program”) that allows the Fund to issue preferred shares and class A shares to the public from time to time, at the Fund's discretion. The program replaces the prior program that was established in December 2024 that has terminated. Any preferred shares or class A shares sold under the ATM Program will be sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (the“TSX”) or any other marketplace in Canada on which the class A shares and preferred shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Sales of class A shares and preferred shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated September 21, 2026 (the“Equity Distribution Agreement”) with National Bank Financial Inc. (the“Lead Agent”) and CIBC World Markets Inc. (together with the Lead Agent, the“Agents”).

Sales of class A shares and preferred shares will be made by way of“at-the-market distributions” as defined in National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions on the TSX or on any marketplace for the class A shares and preferred shares in Canada. Since the class A shares and preferred shares will be distributed at the prevailing market prices at the time of the sale, prices may vary among purchasers during the period of distribution. The ATM Program is being offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated September 21, 2026, to the Fund's short form base shelf prospectus dated August 21, 2026. The maximum gross proceeds from the issuance of the shares will be $70,000,000. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the Agents and are available on SEDAR+ at

The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the Fund's sole discretion. The new program will be effective until September 20, 2028, unless terminated prior to such date in accordance with the terms of the Equity Distribution Agreement. The Fund intends to use the proceeds from the ATM Program in accordance with the investment objectives and investment strategies of the Fund, subject to the investment restrictions of the Fund.

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of primarily large capitalization global equity securities actively selected by its manager and investment manager, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. (“Mulvihill”). To enhance the income generated by the Fund's portfolio and to reduce volatility, the Fund employs an active covered call writing strategy and may write cash covered put options in respect of securities in which it is permitted to invest. The Fund may also invest up to 100% of its net assets in other public investment funds (including investment funds managed by Mulvihill). In addition, the Fund is exposed to securities traded in foreign currencies and may, at Mulvihill's discretion, enter into currency hedging transactions to reduce the effects of changes in the value of foreign currencies relative to the value of the Canadian dollar.

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