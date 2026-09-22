Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Announces Formation Of Manufacturing Subsidiary, Built With Taiwan-Based Manufacturing Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via AINewsWire -- Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by AINewsWire ("AINW"), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication,“Wafer Inspection Market Set to Approach $10 Billion by 2030,” please visit:

The artificial intelligence boom has moved its toughest bottleneck. It is no longer just about who can etch the smallest transistor. Increasingly, it is about who can package finished chips fast enough, cleanly enough and in high enough volume to keep AI data centers supplied. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has said publicly that the company is expanding capacity for CoWoS-L, the advanced packaging process behind its newest chips, while continuing to push suppliers on yield and production speed.

That same pressure is now rippling through the automation and inspection layer that supports packaging lines, an area where Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, intends to compete. Last week, the company announced the formation of TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary built with a Taiwan-based manufacturing partner to expand production of automated Wafer Sorter and AOI systems for 8-inch and 12-inch wafers, with initial production and revenue targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.

About Nightfood Holdings Inc. (dba TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation. TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.

About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is expanding Wafer Sorter and AOI production for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing process.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

For more information, visit Nightfood Holdings.

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