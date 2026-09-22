MAX Power Mining Corp. (OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX) Advancing Canada's First Confirmed Subsurface Natural Hydrogen System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining Corp. and may include a paid advertisement.



Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships or investment advice.





NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via AINewsWire AINewsWire

To view the full publication,“What If the Next Generation of AI Data Centers Goes to the Energy Source?”, please visit:

Artificial intelligence may be transforming what computers can do, but the next phase of that revolution increasingly depends on something far more fundamental: electricity. As AI data centers grow larger and more power intensive, governments and technology companies are confronting a question that could reshape both the energy and digital-infrastructure industries: What if, instead of continually moving energy to data centers, the next generation of data centers is built where abundant primary energy already exists?

That possibility is particularly relevant to MAX Power Mining Corp., a leading North American public company focused on the emerging natural hydrogen sector. MAX Power is advancing Canada's first confirmed subsurface natural hydrogen system at the Lawson Discovery in south-central Saskatchewan, where the company is moving rapidly through a multi-well commercial validation program.

About MAX Power Mining Corp.

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface natural hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of natural hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement and strong corporate governance.

For further information, please visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company's newsroom at

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