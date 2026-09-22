GISEC Global 2026 Brings Together Thousands Of Visitors From Across 120+ Countries To Advance Global Cyber Resilience

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GISEC Global 2026, the Middle East & Africa's largest and most impactful cybersecurity event, concluded its 15th edition following three days of international collaboration, technology innovation and high-level dialogue on the future of cyber resilience.Held for the first time at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, the 2026 edition welcomed thousands of visitors from more than 130 countries, alongside 750+ global cybersecurity brands and 350+ speakers. The international turnout brought governments, national cyber authorities, global CISOs, technology leaders, cybersecurity experts and emerging talent to Dubai, reinforcing GISEC Global's role as an international meeting point for the cybersecurity community.Under the theme 'Cyber First: The New Digital Order', GISEC Global examined how artificial intelligence, digital sovereignty, nation-state threats, critical infrastructure security and quantum technologies are reshaping national and enterprise cyber resilience. The inaugural Cyber First Leadership Summit brought ministers, national cyber authorities, global CISOs and technology leaders together to examine the geopolitical and economic implications of an increasingly contested digital environment.The programme was complemented by the Global Leaders Series, including an invitation-only Global Leadership Roundtable bringing together H.E. Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti with senior cybersecurity leaders from Visa, Schneider Electric and Under Armour to examine AI sovereignty and the protection of the US$28 trillion digital economy.Across three days, more than 350 speakers explored the implications of AI, digital sovereignty, operational resilience and quantum computing for cyber defence, while exhibitors, government partners and technology companies announced new partnerships and initiatives spanning threat intelligence, workforce development, secure AI adoption and national cyber resilience.H.E. Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, said:“Cybersecurity challenges increasingly transcend borders, making international cooperation essential to building resilient digital economies. The participation of cybersecurity leaders and professionals from across more than 130 countries at GISEC Global reflects the importance of bringing the international community together to exchange knowledge, strengthen partnerships and develop coordinated responses to emerging threats. The UAE remains committed to advancing this dialogue and supporting a secure and trusted digital future.”Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of inD and organiser of GISEC Global, said:“The attendance of international executives and cyber leaders at GISEC Global reaffirms the confidence in Dubai and the UAE as a global nexus of tech collaboration. Leaders from corporates, economies and governments from more than 130 nations came with renewed commitment and conviction, affirming this as the stage for global cybersecurity business and partnerships."That confidence carries real momentum, as Global Quantum X in partnership with the UAE Cyber Security Council joins GISEC Global in May 2027, bringing new quantum and cybersecurity dynamics to one stage. Before then, GITEX GLOBAL this December in Dubai converges the global tech ecosystem, closing an extraordinary year for innovation, investment and collaboration.”Strategic partnership strengthens UAE cyber resilienceAmong the strategic partnerships announced at GISEC Global 2026, the UAE Cyber Security Council and Group-IB unveiled a collaboration spanning threat intelligence exchange, incident response and cybersecurity capacity building, alongside plans to establish a joint Innovation Center of Excellence in the UAE.Microsoft and CPX expand cybersecurity opportunities for womenGISEC Global also witnessed the launch of the second cohort of 'She Protects', the national cyber talent initiative led by Microsoft and CPX, a G42 company, with the support of the UAE Cyber Security Council. Building on the inaugural cohort, which graduated 50 women and helped more than 10 participants secure internships and full-time roles, the programme will expand to welcome more than 150 university students and recent graduates from across the UAE. The initiative combines security certification training, threat education, immersive cyber simulations and career-readiness support to help build the next generation of cybersecurity talent.Huawei advances AI security and cyber resilienceAs Lead Strategic Partner of GISEC Global 2026, Huawei showcased its approach to cybersecurity in the AI era through discussions spanning sovereign AI, security operations, cyber resilience and proactive defence. Huawei Cloud also launched its MaaS Security Whitepaper, outlining a shared-responsibility approach to secure large-scale enterprise AI adoption.DESC advances cyber innovation and develops the next generation of talentAs Official Government Cybersecurity Partner of GISEC Global, the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) showcased a series of initiatives spanning government cyber capability, innovation and talent development.The second edition of the Dubai Cyber Challenge Government Edition convened 30 teams from Dubai Government entities across web security, digital forensics, reverse engineering, cryptography and artificial intelligence. Digital Dubai secured first place, followed by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security – GDFRA Dubai in second, and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in third, with AED 100,000 awarded to the top three teams. The School of Cyber Defence attracted more than 400 registrations from university students across the UAE, supporting aspiring cyber professionals with specialised skills and practical experience.In parallel, DESC unveiled SARAAB, the region's first government-developed open-source AI model designed to detect deepfake videos, enabling researchers and developers to strengthen deepfake detection capabilities. The Centre also introduced the Dubai Cyber Skills Framework, establishing a unified reference for cybersecurity qualifications, certifications and career progression across the emirate.GISEC looks to the quantum era with Global Quantum XGISEC Global 2026 also looked ahead to the next major shift in the global technology landscape with the announcement of Global Quantum X (GQX), a new event launching alongside GISEC Global in Dubai in 2027.Bringing together governments, researchers, technology companies and cybersecurity leaders, GQX will address quantum computing, quantum-secured communications and next-generation sensing, while its co-location with GISEC Global will put particular focus on post-quantum security, cryptographic transition, critical infrastructure protection and national quantum readiness.The launch builds on the quantum security discussions held at GISEC Global 2026 and extends the event's focus from today's cyber threats towards the technologies and security challenges expected to define the next decade.GISEC Global will return to Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, from 4–6 May 2027.About GISEC GlobalGISEC Global is the Middle East & Africa's largest and most impactful cybersecurity event. The 15th edition took place from 16–18 September 2026 at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, bringing together governments, national cyber authorities, global enterprises, technology innovators and cybersecurity professionals under the theme 'Cyber First: The New Digital Order'.GISEC Global 2026 welcomed thousands of visitors from across more than 130 countries, alongside 750+ exhibiting brands and 350+ expert speakers. The exhibition occupied a footprint approximately 20% larger than the previous edition.GISEC Global is organised by inD, hosted by the UAE Cyber Security Council, with Dubai Electronic Security Center as Official Government Cybersecurity Partner, and is officially supported by the UAE Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police.

Orient Planet Group

Orient Planet Group

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GISEC Global 2026 brings together thousands of visitors from across 120+ countries to advance global cyber resilience News Provided By Orient Planet Group September 22, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.