Stonehill Recognized Among Top 30 M&A Integration Advisory Firms For 2026

Stonehill, a strategy and innovation consultancy, has been named to The Economy's Top 30 M&A Integration and Separation Advisory 2026 ranking.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stonehill, a strategy and innovation consultancy, has been named to The Economy's Top 30 M&A Integration and Separation Advisory 2026 ranking.

The recognition reflects Stonehill's experience helping organizations navigate complex mergers, acquisitions, integrations and separations. The firm supports clients throughout the transaction lifecycle, from pre-close planning and Day One readiness through integration execution, synergy realization and long-term operational optimization.

The 2026 Advisory Rankings are now published under The Economy Rankings, following the consolidation of the publication's professional ranking portfolio. The consolidation brings its professional rankings under a single publication and identity and does not affect Stonehill's ranking status.

“Successful integration requires much more than combining systems and organizational charts; it requires a disciplined approach to aligning people, processes, technology and strategy,” said Douglass E. Pace, founder and CEO of Stonehill.“This recognition reflects the dedication of our team, the strength of our approach and the measurable results we deliver for organizations undergoing significant change.”

Stonehill's M&A advisory services include integration strategy, Integration Management Office leadership, organizational design, functional integration, process standardization, technology and data alignment, synergy tracking, change management and post-merger optimization. The firm also assists organizations with separation planning, transitional operating models and the establishment of clear roles, responsibilities and decision-making structures.

Stonehill's approach combines strategic planning with hands-on implementation support. Engagements typically begin with a structured assessment of the organizations, operating models and critical business processes involved in the transaction. Stonehill then works with leadership teams to establish integration priorities, governance structures, implementation roadmaps and performance measures designed to maintain accountability and accelerate value creation.

The firm has supported integrations involving multistate and international organizations across industries including manufacturing, distribution, professional services, engineering, healthcare and technology. Stonehill works closely with corporate executives, private equity sponsors and functional leaders to reduce disruption, identify efficiencies and ensure that integration decisions remain aligned with the strategic rationale for the transaction.

For additional information about The Economy Rankings, visit economy.

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a nationally recognized strategy and innovation consultancy serving Fortune 1000 companies, private equity, and government clients. The firm specializes in helping organizations navigate their most complex and sensitive challenges, combining design thinking, business strategy, and advanced analytics to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Known for handling its clients' boldest ideas, Stonehill has facilitated billions of dollars in mergers and delivered solutions that have touched millions of lives. For more information, visit stonehillinnovation.



Julie Stollings

Stonehill Innovation

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