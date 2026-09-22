THE GUT PUNCH PODCAST RETURNS FOR POWERFUL FOURTH SEASON

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Twelve New Episodes Explore Life's Toughest Challenges-And the Courage to Rebuild

- Kathryn Lancioni

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK, September 22, 2026 - The Gut Punch Podcast, hosted by communications strategist, leadership coach and educator Kathryn Lancioni, launches its fourth season today. Across 12 episodes, experts, authors, coaches and individuals with remarkable personal stories explore what happens when life delivers an unexpected blow-and how we find the strength to move forward.

Season Four takes the conversation about resilience beyond the workplace to examine the challenges that shape every aspect of our lives, including trauma, addiction, mental and social well-being, relationships, physical health, financial anxiety, identity and reinvention.

“Resilience is not about pretending something did not hurt or rushing to turn every setback into a success story,” said Lancioni.“It begins with having the courage to acknowledge what happened, understand how it changed you and decide what comes next. This season's guests bring wisdom, vulnerability and practical insight to conversations that too many people are still afraid to have.”

Featured Season Four guests include:

**Ken Miller, president of Denali FSP Consultants, author, resilience coach and national speaker, whose journey from addiction, homelessness and incarceration to entrepreneurship offers a powerful story of accountability, redemption and purpose.

**Dr. Karestan Koenen, professor of psychiatric epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, director of the Population Mental Health Lab and a leading researcher on trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder and resilience.

**Carrie Lupoli, behavioral transformation expert, board-certified nutritionist, founder of Disruptive Nutrition, and author and host of From Corset to Crown, who challenges conventional thinking about diet culture, confidence, health and self-worth.

**Michael King, executive recruiter, speaker and bestselling author of Be There When I Return, who shares his perspective on resilience, leadership and living with epilepsy.

**Katarina Polonska, Oxford-trained strategic relationship advisor and founder of the Successfully in Love® Method, who helps high-performing individuals recognize and transform the patterns shaping their most important relationships.

**Jennifer Edwards, CFP®, CFTTM, a financial planner and certified financial therapist who helps people understand the emotional, behavioral and relational forces influencing their financial decisions.

**Jackie Ourman, LMHC-D, founder of the Social Connection Collective, relationship and attachment therapist, and advisor on AI, social health, mental health, whose work examines human connection in an increasingly technology-driven world.

**Brigitte St-Jean, certified life and neuroscience coach, international speaker, published author and founder of UPFrequency Coaching, who helps women 40+ move beyond autopilot and create lives grounded in greater clarity, confidence, authenticity and conscious choice.

Each episode pushes past polished narratives and easy answers to reveal the choices, relationships and moments of clarity that help people overcome adversity. Through candid personal stories and expert perspectives, listeners will gain practical insights they can apply to their leadership, relationships and personal growth.

“The most meaningful conversations begin when we stop pretending we have everything figured out,” Lancioni added.“The Gut Punch Podcast gives people the space to speak honestly about the moments that changed them. Setbacks don't define us-they refine us.”

Season Four of the The Gut Punch Podcast premieres Tuesday, September 22, 2026. Listeners can find new episodes on major podcast platforms, YouTube and The Gut Punch Podcast website:

About the Gut Punch Podcast

The Gut Punch Podcast explores the moments that upend our lives-and the resilience that helps us rebuild. Created and hosted by communications strategist, leadership coach and educator Kathryn Lancioni, the show features candid conversations with leaders, experts, entrepreneurs and changemakers about adversity, mental health, relationships, leadership and personal transformation. Produced by The Institute for Digital Transformation, and the winner of a 2026 Stevie Award for Digital Content Series of the Year, The Gut Punch Podcast moves beyond polished success stories, revealing what it truly takes to recover, grow and move forward. The series is part of the Digital Transformation Broadcast Network (DTBN) and also available on Spotify, Audible, iTunes and all major podcast distribution platforms. For more information, please visit:

The Gut Punch Podcast: Stories of resilience; Tales of triumph.



About Kathryn Lancioni

Kathryn Lancioni is an award-winning communications strategist, leadership coach, educator, author, and creator and host of The Gut Punch Podcast. A recipient of a 2026 Stevie Award for Most Resilient Female Leader and a 2025 Stevie Award for Achievement in Developing and Promoting Women, she draws on extensive experience in public relations, corporate communications, executive coaching and higher education to advance more authentic, resilient leadership. She is the author of three textbooks: Communication Research, The Practice of Public Relations and PR: The Changing Global Landscape. As founder of Presenting Perfection and a member of the Forbes Coaches Council, Lancioni helps executives, entrepreneurs and emerging professionals communicate with clarity, confidence and purpose. To learn more about Kathryn, please visit: .

Kathryn Lancioni

The Gut Punch Podcast

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THE GUT PUNCH PODCAST RETURNS FOR POWERFUL FOURTH SEASON News Provided By The Gut Punch Podcast / Presenting Perfection September 22, 2026, 12:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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