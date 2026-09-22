"Meet Earnie" streams October 6, 2026, previewing an agent-native approach to open source, cryptographic, and AI governance in one hour, with live Q&A

- Julian Coccia, SCANOSS CEOMADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SCANOSS today announced that it will unveil Earnie, a major release, at a live online event on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at 17:00 CEST / 11:00 AM EDT. The one-hour event, "Meet Earnie" will include a live Q&A and is free to attend.Earnie extends SCANOSS's software intelligence platform into a continuous programme, organised around dated Releases rather than a one-time scan, that governs software across three domains: open source license compliance, AI governance, and cryptographic and post-quantum (PQC) readiness.Earnie is built as one control plane over every line of code a company ships, whether written by a person or an AI agent, applying the same policy at the moment code is written, at merge, and any time a record needs to be produced - rather than treating governance as a separate review step bolted onto delivery after the fact.Detection runs on SCANOSS's own knowledge base and fingerprinting technology, with no dependency on third-party data or probabilistic guesswork. Source code never leaves a customer's environment; only fingerprints and hashes are shared with SCANOSS for matching.Full technical and product detail will be shared at the October 6 event and in a series of announcements to follow. Ahead of the event, interested teams can preview the coverage areas and register for a seat.Registration for "Meet Earnie" is open now at earnie

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SCANOSS to unveil Earnie, a major release for continuous software governance, at live online event News Provided By SCAN OPEN SOURCE SOLUTIONS SL September 22, 2026, 12:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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