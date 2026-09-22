Sunshine Construction Wins Pool Builder Visionary Award In Denver

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Denver custom pool and concrete builder earns Consumer Ratings Institute recognition based on public review performance.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DENVER, CO, September 22, 2026 - Sunshine Construction has received the Pool Builder Visionary Award in Denver from the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the Denver-based contractor's strong public review performance designing and building custom swimming pools and premium outdoor concrete work.

Based in Denver, Sunshine Construction specializes in premier pool design and construction-from discovery and custom engineering through permitting and build-alongside premium concrete foundations and outdoor finishes built to last. The company's process emphasizes meticulous craftsmanship, high-grade materials, and industry-leading techniques so outdoor spaces meet and exceed homeowner expectations.

Serving Colorado communities including Denver, Cherry Hills, Castle Pines, and surrounding areas, Sunshine Construction builds concrete/shotcrete (gunite), fiberglass, and vinyl liner pools, with custom features such as waterfalls, spas, and LED lighting. The licensed and insured team also offers pool renovations and maintenance for pools it builds, and designs with Colorado's climate in mind-including insulation, heating options, and winterization for year-round durability. Free consultations help homeowners assess vision, budget, and site feasibility.

According to aggregated public review data reflected in the award intake, Sunshine Construction holds a 4.9-star rating across overall reviews. The Consumer Ratings Institute evaluates businesses using publicly accessible consumer review data and issues recognitions across multiple categories based on that performance.

About Sunshine Construction

Sunshine Construction is a Denver-based pool design and construction company specializing in custom swimming pools and premium concrete work across Colorado. The licensed and insured contractor handles discovery, design and engineering, permitting, and construction, and builds concrete/shotcrete, fiberglass, and vinyl liner pools with custom features. Contact: 1950 W 13th Ave., #3, Denver, CO 80206; phone (303) 834-7802;

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Sahil Khanna

Sunshine Construction

+1 303-834-7802

email us here

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Sunshine Construction Wins Pool Builder Visionary Award in Denver News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 22, 2026, 12:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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