Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. Appoints Kelly White As Director And Treasurer

Kelly White, Director and Treasurer of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAKR)

- Michael Skinner, Director and President of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) today announced the appointment of Kelly White to its Board of Directors and as Treasurer of the Company. The Board has also designated Kelly as the Company's Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer for SEC reporting purposes.

Kelly has worked with Rainmaker since 2014 and brings extensive institutional knowledge of the Company's corporate, reporting and administrative history. Since 2017, she has been directly involved in the Company's OTC Markets processes and, following Rainmaker becoming an SEC reporting company in 2021, has played a central role in coordinating its SEC reporting and compliance activities.

“Kelly has a deep and comprehensive understanding of Rainmaker's corporate history and public-company reporting processes,” said Michael Skinner, Director and President of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.“That continuity is particularly important as the new Board addresses the Company's outstanding reporting requirements, reviews its existing obligations and puts the appropriate systems and processes in place going forward.”

Kelly White

Kelly joined Rainmaker in 2014 and has served in senior finance, administration and operational roles with the Company since 2015. She brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, administration, human resources and corporate operations.

During her tenure with Rainmaker, Kelly has been closely involved in the processes required to support the Company as both an OTC-quoted and SEC reporting issuer. Her responsibilities have included coordinating annual audits and quarterly reviews, preparing and organizing financial and corporate information required for SEC filings, working with auditors, securities counsel and filing agents, maintaining corporate and capitalization records, coordinating with the Company's transfer agent, and supporting the Company's ongoing public-company compliance requirements.

Following the departure of the Company's former Chief Financial Officer in 2020, Kelly assumed responsibility for preparing and coordinating the audit, financial reporting and compliance packages required for review by the Company's executive officer and Audit Committee and for executive sign-off. She has continued to perform these responsibilities since that time.

Before joining Rainmaker, Kelly was a partner at Larchwood Management Partners, a business and strategic advisory consultancy serving the telecommunications, utility and water sectors. Her career spans multiple industries and includes extensive experience in financial planning, budgeting, corporate administration and the establishment of new businesses across Canada.

In her roles as Treasurer, Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer, Kelly will work with the Board and the Company's professional advisors on financial reporting, budgeting, treasury administration, SEC reporting and compliance, and the development of appropriate financial controls and corporate processes.

Strengthening Corporate Governance and Reporting

Kelly's appointment is part of Rainmaker's continuing effort to strengthen its Board and establish the financial reporting, governance and administrative infrastructure required to move the Company forward.

The Board is continuing its review of Rainmaker's financial position, public reporting obligations, corporate governance, contractual commitments, operations and existing resources. A principal near-term priority is completing the Company's outstanding SEC periodic reports and restoring the Company to current reporting status.

Rainmaker is currently quoted on the OTC Expert Market following delinquent public reporting. The Company is working with its professional advisors to address its outstanding SEC periodic reporting and related compliance obligations and intends to bring its required filings current as soon as practicable.

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) is a global provider of sustainable water technology solutions with a mission to help solve the global water crisis by providing economical, scalable, and environmentally sustainable solutions through innovative technology. The company develops and delivers energy-efficient systems that generate clean water from the air and provide decentralized water purification and wastewater reuse. Rainmaker's portfolio includes its AtmoCell Air-to-Water system and, through its partial ownership of Miranda Water Technologies, advanced solutions such as the R/OCell® reverse osmosis system, the Miracell® Rotating Biological Contactor (RBC) wastewater treatment system, and the SmartCellTM control platform for real-time monitoring and optimization. Together, Rainmaker and Miranda have deployed more than 1,200 systems across 40 countries, serving municipalities, industries, and communities worldwide, and positioning Rainmaker as a trusted provider in the rapidly expanding global market for next-generation water security technologies. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Rainmaker's business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time. Rainmaker undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Michael Skinner

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

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