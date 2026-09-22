Detroit Original Chicken Shack Celebrates National SHACK Potato Month

Celebrates 70 years of Shack Potatoes with free shack potatoes for guests

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of National Potato Month, Detroit Original Chicken Shack partners with Idaho Potatoes to celebrate one of the dishes that built its legendary reputation across seven decades.On Wednesday, September 30, every guest who visits and makes a purchase at Detroit Original Chicken Shack location walks out with a free Shack Potato coupon for their next visit. That's the brand's way of saying thanks to everyone who has made Shack Potatoes a Detroit staple since 1956.“Potatoes are in our DNA, and we are excited to partner with Idaho Potatoes during National Potato Month to celebrate a menu item that has helped make us iconic,” said Cliff Lunny, President and Managing Partner of Detroit's Original Chicken Shack.“Chicken Shack goes through approximately 40,000 pounds of Idaho potatoes every week. Potatoes have long been a part of the Chicken Shack menu, and we're excited to give our guests an opportunity to enjoy a Shack Potato on us during their next visit.”But the celebration has already begun. Chicken Shack is currently giving away a Giant Spuddy Buddy, an exclusive Chicken Shack hoodie, Idaho Potato goodies and more. Guests can enter the giveaway through Chicken Shack's Instagram, @originalchickenshack, with the winner set to be announced Monday. The giveaway is open to Michigan residents, and winners will be notified through the official Chicken Shack Instagram page.Sign up for the Chicken Shack Rewards today by downloading the app and creating an account using your name and phone number. For more information about Detroit's Original Chicken Shack, including menu and locations, visit chickenshack, or follow on social @originalchickenshack.About Detroit's Original Chicken ShackFounded in 1956 by John and Iola Sobeck in Royal Oak, Michigan, Chicken Shack has spent nearly seven decades perfecting one thing: chicken with a golden, crackling crust and remarkably juicy meat, made using the same cooking method that drew crowds to the original location within days of opening. Today, Chicken Shack operates 26 restaurants across Michigan, serving that signature chicken alongside a menu of tenders, sandwiches, sides, and family meals. As the brand marks its 70th anniversary in 2026, Chicken Shack is expanding into new markets through franchising. For more information, visit chickenshack. For franchise opportunities, visit chickenshack/franchising.

Emilly Medina

Ink Link Marketing

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Detroit Original Chicken Shack Celebrates National SHACK Potato Month News Provided By Ink Link Marketing September 22, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional



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