.ART Award Announces Additional Partner Prizes

Four new prizes added to the 2026 Award

Applications are now open for the 2026 Award

Four new prizes added to over $50,000 in value for artists

- Ulvi Kasimov,.ART Founder & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / --.ART Registry, operator of the digital address for the global arts and culture community, is pleased to announce a new series of partner prizes for its 2026 edition of the Award, expanding opportunities for participating artists. Launched in May as part of's tenth anniversary celebration, the Award is accepting artist applications through November 1, 2026, with the winners to be announced in December.

With over $50,000 in prizes, including a $15,000 grand prize, the Award is adding four new prizes in collaboration with Disiva (formerly Art Innovation Gallery), Art on Tezos, illust., and the Ria Keburia Foundation. The additional prizes reflect the Award's commitment to supporting artistic practices across physical and digital contexts and creating meaningful opportunities for artists.

"The Award began with a simple belief: the story an artist tells about their work matters. With our new partners, that story can now open even more opportunities for winning artists to grow their artistic careers," said Ulvi Kasimov, Founder and CEO of Registry.

DISIVA PRIZE

Disiva will offer one selected artist the opportunity to present their work as part of a public digital exhibition. The selected work will receive a 10-second slot in continuous rotation throughout the digital exhibition on Times Square, New York, in May 2027.

The prize is open to artists working across disciplines, provided that the selected work can be presented in a compatible digital format, including digital art, moving image, artificial intelligence, generative systems, photography, architecture, and expanded media.

Founded in 2021, Disiva is a curatorial platform dedicated to presenting art and creative projects through large-scale digital displays and public screens. Its exhibitions bring contemporary artistic practices into highly visible urban environments, connecting artists with audiences beyond conventional exhibition spaces.

ART ON TEZOS PRIZE

The Art on Tezos Prize recognizes outstanding artistic innovation within the Tezos ecosystem. One selected artist will receive 5,000 tez, along with a dedicated artist spotlight published through Tezos' primary social media channel, extending the artist's visibility and practice within its international creative community.

Art on Tezos represents a pioneering, globally recognized ecosystem of digital artists and practitioners who utilize the Tezos blockchain to innovate at the intersection of technology and fine art. Renowned for its energy-efficient design and low transaction costs, Tezos has evolved beyond its roots as a grassroots hub for experimental media into a respected medium for major institutional experimentation. The ecosystem's commitment to positioning blockchain as sustainable cultural infrastructure is highlighted by major partnerships with premier institutions like HEK Basel (House of Electronic Arts), the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI), the Musée d'Orsay, and the Serpentine. Bridging physical exhibitions with long-term digital preservation initiatives, the Tezos art movement continues to define how the international art world collects, archives, and experiences code-based contemporary art.

AR ILLUST. PRIZE

The AR illust. Prize recognizes an artist exploring the creative potential of augmented reality. One selected artist will receive a $3,000 prize package, comprising cash and/or products, services, credits, and other forms of support provided by illust. The prize supports the continued development of the artist's practice and engagement with augmented reality as an artistic medium.

Founded by Rob McCarty and Tim Prochak, illust. is an augmented reality platform that enables artists to place digital artworks at real-world coordinates, creating location-based experiences that can be encountered in physical space. Its tools include the Illust. AR Studio and Memoria, a companion app that anchors works on-chain through the GeoSpatial Registry.

RIA KEBURIA FOUNDATION ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE PRIZE

The Ria Keburia Foundation Artist-in-Residence Prize will provide one selected artist with a one-month residency in Kachreti, Georgia in 2027, including three weeks at the Foundation's Kachreti Artist-in-Residence program and one week in Tbilisi. The prize will cover food, travel expenses, and transportation to and from Kachreti.

The residency will give the selected artist dedicated time and space for research and artistic development while creating opportunities to engage with Georgia's contemporary cultural landscape.

The Ria Keburia Foundation (RKF) supports contemporary Georgian art internationally while fostering exchange between Georgian and international artistic communities. Through its Artist-in-Residence program, the Foundation hosts international artists in Georgia and supports Georgian artists undertaking residencies abroad, encouraging cross-cultural dialogue, professional exchange, and the development of new work.

These new prizes add to the already impressive list of artist opportunities presented by this inaugural edition of the Award. Other prizes include the cash grand prize of $15,000, artist residencies at Château du Fresne, France, and at Anfitrion, Spain, a featured profile in Whitewall Magazine, and a premium domain valued at $10,000. Applications are currently open at .

.Art Award winners for each of the nine prizes will be announced during a ceremony at BitBasel on Friday, December 4, during Miami Art Week and Art Basel Miami.

ABOUT REGISTRY

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN,.ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 700,000 domains registered in 170+ countries,.ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world,.ART's cutting-edge registry infrastructure is built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while leveraging Web3 and blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented“Digital Twin” process, the ID platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object, physical or digital. ID and the acquisition of HUG establish Registry as a leading online gallery for artistic talent.

Operating from offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C.,.ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of's revenue supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Healing Power of Art Initiative, to promote the therapeutic benefits of art.

More at . Register domains at or through domain registrars such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, WordPress and others.

Daria Kravchuk

.ART Registry

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

.ART Award Announces Additional Partner Prizes News Provided By USCI Ltd September 22, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.