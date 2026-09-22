Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Portfolio Company Peoplevine Secures Investment From Recurring Capital Partners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PeopleVine Secures Capital to Support Continued Growth, Accelerate its AI-driven Product development and Expansion

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGX)

- Paul Sorkin, CEO of Alliance Creative GroupCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alliance Creative Group (ACGX ) Announces Portfolio Company PeopleVine Secures Multi-Million Dollar Growth Capital Investment from Recurring Capital PartnersAlliance Creative Group, Inc., ( ), a technology-driven holding company focused on AI-powered media, marketing, and digital assets (Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX) is pleased to announce that its significant portfolio investment, PeopleVine, Inc., has secured a Multi-Million dollar growth capital facility from Recurring Capital Partners.PeopleVine has secured multi-million dollar growth financing from Recurring Capital Partners (RCP) to accelerate Peoplevine's AI-driven product roadmap and support the Company's continued global expansionPeopleVine is a technology company building the future of membership platforms for private clubs and luxury hospitality operators, including hotels, resorts, stadiums, and restaurants, serving clients in 20 countries around the world.ACGX continues to hold 1,693,086 shares of PeopleVine, Inc., consisting of 1,518,711 common shares and 174,375 options, as well as one Board seat.Paul Sorkin, CEO of Alliance Creative Group, Inc., said,“We are pleased to see PeopleVine secure additional growth capital as the Company continues to execute on its AI-driven product roadmap and global expansion. ACGX has been a long-term shareholder in Peoplevine, and we remain supportive of the team and its continued growth.” Sorkin added.“We continue to evaluate opportunities to potentially monetize a portion of our PeopleVine holdings to provide additional capital for ACGX's growth initiatives, consistent with our previously disclosed strategy. Our objective is to remain patient and evaluate potential monetization opportunities at a time and valuation that we believe would be most beneficial to ACGX and its shareholders, while recognizing there can be no assurance regarding the timing, valuation or completion of any future transaction.”Organizations interested in learning more about how PeopleVine can help improve their member experience, customer engagement and operations are encouraged to contact PeopleVine or visit for additional information.About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, building, and scaling digital assets, media platforms, and technology-driven businesses.The Company leverages artificial intelligence, marketing automation, and shared operational resources to grow its portfolio efficiently. ACGX's strategy is designed to create long-term shareholder value through a combination of recurring revenue, scalable digital infrastructure, and strategic investments.More information:About Alliance Creative AI AgencyAlliance Creative Ai is the Company's technology and marketing division focused on building AI-powered content, characters, and automation systems. These tools are designed to help businesses scale customer acquisition, engagement, and monetization more efficiently.More information:About PeopleVinePeoplevine is a leading modern technology platform for member experiences, purpose-built for private clubs and luxury hospitality operators, including hotels, resorts, stadiums, and restaurants, and serves clients in 20 countries around the world.For more informationThis news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.Information in this release relating to Peoplevine's business and operations has been provided by Peoplevine and has not been independently verified by ACGX.Investor Relations and Media Contact...

Paul Sorkin

Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

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Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Portfolio Company PeopleVine Secures Investment from Recurring Capital Partners News Provided By Alliance Creative Group, Inc. September 22, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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