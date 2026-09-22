Donation value guide 2026: the medium and high fair market values for one item in Deductible Duck.

Donation value guide 2026 data in Deductible Duck comes from resale and thrift-store pricing, checked by hand, with a medium and a high value for each item.

- Dave Rodenbaugh, founder of Deductible Duck

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Donation value guide 2026 data in Deductible Duck now carries nearly 6,000 fair market values of donated items after an update that added or re-priced 1,700 entries ahead of the year-end giving season. The app is a charitable donation tracker built as a replacement for Intuit's discontinued ItsDeductible. For each item a donor gives away, it suggests two values, a medium and a high.

The values are built from what used goods sell for and from published thrift-store pricing, and a person checks them before they go into the app. The update touched every category: clothing and shoes, furniture, kitchenware, sporting goods and electronics. Entries with no dependable source behind them were taken out. Inside the app the values are searched by item name, so a donor logging a box of kitchen things picks each item and sees its two values on the spot.

There is no low value because of IRS Publication 526. It says clothing and household items have to be in good used condition or better to be deducted at all, so an item in poor shape has no value to record. The high value is for an item that is nearly new, and the medium value is for the ordinary donated item, worn but still in good condition.

The amount claimed on the return is the donor's decision. IRS Publication 561 defines fair market value as "the price that property would sell for on the open market." That is the price a willing buyer and a willing seller would agree on when both know the facts and neither has to act. The same publication notes that used household goods are usually worth far less than what was paid for them. Deductible Duck suggests values and keeps the record, and the taxpayer is responsible for the amount claimed.

The 2026 figures also appear on two pages of the company's site for the items people look up most. The Goodwill donation value guide 2026 covers clothing, household goods and electronics, and the Salvation Army donation value guide 2026 follows that charity's own published categories. Both pages show the date they were last updated. The company's guide to charitable deductions 2026 covers the rule changes that apply to this year's returns, including the new deduction for people who do not itemize.

"We would much rather be low on the valuation of items than give an inflated number that people can't defend in an audit. Every estimate in our app comes from defensible, real data we've sourced from IRS-friendly places.," said Dave Rodenbaugh, founder of Deductible Duck.

Intuit shut ItsDeductible down on October 21, 2025, the date in Intuit's shutdown notice to users as quoted on the TurboTax Community on September 3, 2025. Deductible Duck imports ItsDeductible CSV files and tracks item, cash, stock and mileage donations. Since September 2026 a photo of the receipt can be attached to each item donation. Tracking the first $1,000 of donations is free and does not require a credit card, and the paid plan costs $29.99 a year, as published on the Deductible Duck homepage.

Q: How do I value donated items for taxes?

A: At fair market value, which IRS Publication 561 defines as the price the item would sell for on the open market between a willing buyer and a willing seller. For used clothing and household goods the publication says that figure is usually far below what the item cost new. The practical test is what a thrift shop would get for it today. Publication 526 requires clothing and household items to be in good used condition or better. The donor picks the number and keeps the records behind it.

Q: What is the Goodwill donation value guide for 2026?

A: A list of what commonly donated items are worth at resale, used to put a dollar figure on a bag of clothes or a piece of furniture given to Goodwill. Deductible Duck publishes one covering clothing, household goods and electronics, refreshed for 2026 and dated on the page. Goodwill itself does not set values for donors, and IRS regulations keep charities from confirming them.

Q: Do I need an appraisal for donated furniture?

A: Only when the deduction is above $5,000. The IRS Form 8283 instructions require a qualified appraisal and Section B of the form once the deduction for one item, or a group of similar items, passes $5,000. Below that, Section A of Form 8283 covers noncash gifts once the year's total deduction is more than $500, and no appraisal is required.

Q: What condition do donated clothes need to be in?

A: Good used condition or better, under IRS Publication 526. The rule covers clothing and household items alike. IRS Publication 561 states the one way around it: an item in worse condition can still be deducted if it is worth more than $500 and a qualified appraisal backs the value.

About Deductible Duck

Deductible Duck is a charitable donation tracker for people who donate clothing, furniture and household goods and want the records the IRS asks for at tax time. Built as a replacement for Intuit's ItsDeductible, which Intuit shut down on October 21, 2025, it values donated items with fair market value data reviewed by a person, imports ItsDeductible files, attaches receipt photos to item donations, and exports the year for tax filing. Deductible Duck is a trade name of Skyline Consulting, a Littleton, Colorado company that also makes ExpenseDuck. Deductible Duck is not affiliated with Intuit, TurboTax or ItsDeductible. Learn more at .

Dave Rodenbaugh

Deductible Duck

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Donation Value Guide 2026: Deductible Duck Updates Its Item Database With Nearly 6,000 Fair Market Values News Provided By Skyline Consulting September 22, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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