Q+AI 3.0 takes place Oct 25-27 in NYC. iqtevent

The 3rd iteration of Q+AI NYC Oct 25-27. 85+ speakers from industry, government & academia over 3 days. PQC focus Oct 26. Locations: 36 Battery Place, NY NY.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The third iteration of Quantum + AI (Q+AI 3.0) takes place in New York City October 25-27. 85+ speakers from industry, government and academia are presenting over three days.PQC EVENT INCLUDEDQ+AI includes the first significant PQC seminar taking place on October 26. Both the Q+AI and PQC presentations take place at 36 Battery Place in New York City.EXHIBITIONBoth events have attracted exhibiting and sponsoring organizations from around the world. SealSQ is the overall“titanium” sponsor and“platinum” sponsors to date include C12 and QCI. An additional feature is coverage of the financial landscape of the quantum/AI space with leading analysis from Cantor Fitzgerald, Ground State Ventures, and more.SIGNIFICANT NETWORKINGQ+AI offers numerous networking opportunities for attendees including a dinner harbor cruise the evening of October 25.Additional Information for registration/sponsoring: or info@3drholdings.3DR HOLDINGS IS BASED IN NEW YORK CITY AND PROVIDES NEWS, RESEARCH AND EVENTS WORLDWIDE IN THE FIELDS OF ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING AND QUANTUM COMPUTING.

Jake Thomas

3DR Holdings

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QUANTUM + AI 2026 CONFERENCE AND EXHIBIT OCTOBER 25-27 TO BE LARGEST WORLDWIDE EVENT COVERING THE CONVERGENCE OF Q+AI News Provided By 3DR Holdings September 22, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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