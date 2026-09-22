Tri-Cogo Enhances Broadband Offerings Via Partnership With Accelecom

- Greg Mullis, Chief Operating Officer, Tri-CoGoSANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Accelecom, a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions, announced today that Tri-CoGo, a premier broadband provider serving Central Georgia, has selected Accelecom as a strategic Internet and network transport provider.The partnership expands Tri-CoGo's upstream network capacity and geographic diversity, supporting continued growth, redundancy, and reliability for residential and business customers across Central Georgia.By leveraging Accelecom's carrier-grade fiber network, Tri-CoGo is adding scalable backbone capacity and additional network diversity to support its growing residential and business customer base. The investment strengthens Tri-CoGo's ability to accommodate increasing bandwidth demand while maintaining the reliability and performance customers expect."As Tri-CoGo continues to grow, we are focused on making strategic investments that increase capacity, improve network diversity, and strengthen the reliability of our network," said Greg Mullis, Chief Operating Officer at Tri-CoGo. "Accelecom's scalable network and customer-focused approach align well with our commitment to delivering an exceptional broadband experience to the communities we serve.""Enabling the proliferation of broadband across rural Georgia is a key component of Accelecom's go-to-market strategy," said Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom. "We take pride in complementing the efforts of organizations such as Tri-CoGo that are enabling broadband to bridge the digital divide and foster economic growth.”About AccelecomAccelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, voice, and managed services solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.About Tri-CoGoTri-CoGo is a fiber internet service provider formed by Tri-County EMC in 2021 to deliver fast, reliable connectivity to communities across Central Georgia. Powered by more than 2,100 route miles of 100% fiber infrastructure, Tri-CoGo serves approximately 11,000 residential and business customers with internet and voice services, backed by reliable connectivity and local customer care.

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Tri-CoGo Enhances Broadband Offerings via Partnership with Accelecom News Provided By The DeCesare Group September 22, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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