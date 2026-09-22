The Travel Society Turns 40 - And Enters Its Next Era With Record Momentum

No. 59 on Travel Weekly's 2026 Power List, $240 million in annual sales and a growing global advisor community mark a new chapter for the longtime host agency

- Randy Yaroch

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Travel Society is turning 40-and it is doing so with record growth, a stronger position in the travel industry and a clear focus on what comes next.

The longtime host agency will celebrate its 40th anniversary October 22–25 at Society Summit 2026 at Hotel Polaris in Colorado Springs, bringing together more than 200 advisors from 26 states and 11 countries, along with more than 60 preferred supplier partners, Virtuoso representatives and industry leaders.

The milestone comes at a time of significant growth for the company. The Travel Society is ranked No. 59 on Travel Weekly 's 2026 Power List, moving up six positions from No. 65 and reporting $240 million in 2025 travel sales. Travel Weekly also reports that the company's sales increased by nearly 50% year over year, while advisor membership grew 20%.

“Forty years is worth celebrating, but we are not celebrating the past for the sake of the past,” said Randy Yaroch, CTIE, CTA, Owner & CEO of The Travel Society.“We are celebrating what comes next. The travel advisor business is changing rapidly, and we intend to be at the forefront of that change-with stronger technology, deeper supplier relationships, better education and a community where independent advisors can build serious businesses.”

40 Years of Independence. Built for What's Next.

Founded in 1986, The Travel Society has remained committed to an independent-contractor model while the travel industry has undergone extraordinary transformation-from the rise of online booking and changing airline economics to global disruptions, new technologies and increasingly sophisticated travelers.

Today, the company supports 282 independent travel advisors across the United States and internationally.

Its philosophy is straightforward: independence should provide freedom-not isolation.

The Travel Society gives advisors the ability to operate their businesses independently while providing the infrastructure, professional education, technology, supplier relationships and community needed to compete at a higher level.

That combination is increasingly relevant as travelers face an overwhelming number of booking choices while simultaneously seeking more complex, personalized and high-touch experiences.

“Technology can make booking easier. It cannot replace expertise, relationships or advocacy,” Yaroch said.“The opportunity for professional advisors has never been greater for those who are willing to evolve.”

A Host Agency With Serious Business Momentum.

The Travel Society's latest Power List performance underscores the scale of its advisor community and the strength of its business model.

According to Travel Weekly's 2026 Power List, 38% of The Travel Society's advisors generated more than $1.25 million in annual sales, while 15% generated more than $3.1 million. The company also modernized its technology infrastructure through migration to four new platforms, expanded its digital collaboration environment and strengthened its internal air-ticketing desk.

Those investments reflect a broader strategy: build an environment where experienced advisors can grow while creating an increasingly attractive platform for professionals considering a move to an independent host agency.

“We are not trying to be the biggest host agency,” said Yaroch.“We want to be the host agency where successful advisors can do their best work.”

Where Advisors and Suppliers Meet.

Society Summit 2026 will put one of The Travel Society's defining advantages on full display: the strength of its advisor-supplier relationships.

More than 60 supplier partners will join the 2026 Summit, creating direct opportunities for advisors to meet with luxury travel brands, cruise lines, tour operators, hotels, destinations and tourism organizations.

For suppliers, the value is equally direct: access to a highly engaged network of independent professionals who influence substantial travel purchasing decisions and develop long-term client relationships.

“Great supplier relationships are not transactional,” said Chris Herrington, Vice President of Operations & Sales for The Travel Society.“They are built through trust, communication and understanding each other's businesses. Our Summit creates the environment for those relationships to become stronger and more productive.”

Re-Imagine Your Future.

The theme of Society Summit 2026-“Re-Imagine Your Future”-reflects the company's broader vision for the next generation of travel advisors.

Across approximately two-and-a-half days, advisors will participate in 12 breakout education sessions, featured presentations, peer-to-peer panels, supplier education, networking and collaborative discussions focused on the future of professional travel advising.

Topics will center on practical business growth, technology, productivity, profitability, specialization, supplier partnerships and the evolving expectations of today's luxury and experiential traveler.

The message is intentional: the future of travel advising will belong to professionals who combine personal relationships with business sophistication, technology and deep expertise.

Giving Back: Society-CARES.

The 40th anniversary Summit will also introduce Society-CARES, a new philanthropic initiative created to expand The Travel Society's commitment to service, community impact and purpose-driven leadership.

“After 40 years, we wanted the next chapter to stand for more than business growth,” Yaroch said.“Society-CARES is about recognizing that successful organizations have an opportunity-and a responsibility-to give back.”

Additional details about Society-CARES will be announced as the initiative develops.

Celebrating the People Who Built the Society.

The Summit will also feature the first Community Champion Awards, recognizing eight advisors and supplier partners whose leadership, collaboration, innovation, service and community contributions strengthen The Travel Society and the broader travel industry.

The awards deliberately look beyond sales production.

“Success in travel has always been about people,” said Yaroch.“Clients, advisors, suppliers and communities all play a role. We want to recognize the people who make the entire industry stronger.”

The Next 40 Years Starts Now.

For The Travel Society, the 40th anniversary is not a finish line. It is a declaration of where the company intends to go next.

The travel industry is entering a period in which artificial intelligence, automation and rapidly changing consumer behavior will reshape how travel is researched, sold and experienced. At the same time, the complexity of luxury, cruise, adventure, group and multigenerational travel is creating new opportunities for advisors who bring expertise, personalization and trusted advocacy to the process.

The Travel Society intends to meet that moment by continuing to invest in its advisors, its technology and its supplier partnerships.

“Forty years gave us the experience. The next 40 will be about what we do with it,” Yaroch said.“We have an extraordinary community, extraordinary partners and enormous opportunity ahead. We are building The Travel Society for the advisor who wants to be independent-but doesn't want to build alone.”

Society Summit 2026 takes place October 22–25, 2026, at Hotel Polaris in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

For more information about The Travel Society and Society Summit 2026, visit .

About The Travel Society.

Founded in 1986, The Travel Society is a premier host travel agency supporting independent travel advisors in the United States and internationally. The company provides business support, professional education, preferred supplier access, industry relationships, technology resources and a collaborative community designed to help independent travel professionals build successful and sustainable businesses.

A member of Virtuoso, The Travel Society is ranked No. 59 on Travel Weekly's 2026 Power List, which recognizes the largest travel sellers in the industry. The company works with 282 independent contractors and reported $240 million in 2025 travel sales.

Randy Yaroch

The Travel Society

+1 3039880505

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