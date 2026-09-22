Crypto Market Cap Tops $3T Again As Bitcoin Lifts Altcoins

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto's rebound pushed total market capitalization back toward the $3 trillion mark on Tuesday, led by gains in Bitcoin and a broad lift across major altcoins. At the same time, indicators of leverage in derivatives markets rose, underscoring how quickly risk appetite-and speculative positioning-can change during fast-moving rallies.

Bitcoin traded around $86,000, up roughly 4.5% over 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. Ether (ETH ) added about 2.3% to $2,745, XRP rose 5.7% to $1.53, and Solana (SOL ) climbed around 3.6% to $117. Among other large-cap names, BNB gained about 1.6%, while Dogecoin (DOGE ) was reported as one of the strongest performers, rising roughly 11%.

Total crypto market cap hovered just under $3 trillion, up around 4.3% day over day, as majors extended a broad rally. Perpetual futures open interest rose to nearly $160 billion, the highest level since late October 2025, signaling renewed leverage. Liquidations were skewed by a surge: $920 million in bearish positions were reportedly cleared on Monday, which can fuel volatility. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded nearly $1 billion in inflows on Monday, the largest single-day tally since October 2025. Outside the top market leaders, Akedo's AKE saw outsized momentum, gaining roughly 170% over seven days before a sharp pullback from its weekly high.

Key takeawaysMarket cap returns near $3 trillion as majors catch a bid

The rally's breadth mattered: Bitcoin's rise wasn't isolated to the market leader, and instead pulled several high-volume peers higher in tandem. CoinGecko data cited in the report placed total crypto market capitalization just below $3 trillion at the time of writing, reflecting an overall gain of about 4.3% from the prior day.

For traders, the key takeaway isn't only that prices moved up-it's that the move showed up across multiple segments of the market. When liquidity and risk appetite broaden, it can reduce the probability that the rally is merely a single-asset rebound, though it does not eliminate the risk of a quick reversal if leverage continues building.

Derivatives leverage climbs; liquidations hint at fast feedback loops

Bloomberg reported that open interest across crypto perpetual futures climbed to nearly $160 billion, its highest reading since late October 2025. Alongside that, the same report said more than $920 million in bearish positions were liquidated on Monday as prices rose.

These two datapoints are important when interpreted together. Higher open interest suggests more capital is tied up in leveraged positions, while large liquidation totals indicate that price moves were strong enough to force accounts to unwind. That combination can create a feedback loop: bullish liquidations can push prices higher in the short term, but when sentiment flips, the same leverage can accelerate downside moves.

Investors watching this phase typically track whether open interest continues to rise in parallel with spot prices-or whether it peaks and begins to cool. The former often signals that the market is still adding risk, while the latter can suggest the move is maturing and becoming more dependent on spot demand rather than leverage mechanics.

Spot Bitcoin ETF inflows add a separate layer of demand

While futures positioning reflects speculative appetite, spot Bitcoin ETFs reflect a more direct form of institutional and retail portfolio activity. Earlier coverage referenced in the piece from Cointelegraph said US spot Bitcoin ETFs drew nearly $1 billion on Monday-described as the largest single-day inflow since October 2025.

That matters because sustained ETF inflows can help anchor rallies, especially when leverage-led moves run into profit-taking. The practical question for market participants is whether ETF demand continues beyond a single day and whether it aligns with changes in derivatives open interest. When spot and leverage move in the same direction, rallies tend to have more staying power; when they diverge, volatility often increases.

High-beta tokens flash early strength-then retrace

Beyond majors, the article highlighted Akedo's AKE token as one of the week's biggest movers. It was described as ranked 208th among roughly 8,161 active cryptocurrencies listed on CoinMarketCap, with the token up about 170% over the past seven days, lifting market capitalization to around $1.2 billion at the time of writing.

However, the piece also noted a sharp intrawave reversal: AKE reportedly reached an all-time high of $0.1467 on Sunday before dropping more than 60% from its peak. Traders reportedly exchanged $108.9 million worth of AKE in the past 24 hours, reinforcing that the token's move was accompanied by heavy turnover.

This kind of path-rapid spike to a new high followed by a steep retrace-often reflects speculative momentum and thinner order-book depth at higher price levels. For traders, the most actionable point is to treat“headline gains” in smaller caps as fragile: price can reverse quickly when crowded positions unwind, especially if broader market leverage cools.

Going forward, readers should watch whether total market cap holds near $3 trillion and whether derivatives open interest continues to climb or starts to flatten after the reported liquidation burst. The next tell will likely be whether ETF inflows persist alongside spot strength-or whether the rally becomes increasingly reliant on leveraged positioning, which tends to raise the odds of a sharper pullback.

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