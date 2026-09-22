Computed Tomography Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034

The global computed tomography market size was valued at USD 8.28 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 8.80 billion in 2026 to USD 14.40 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the computed tomography market with a share of 34.62% in 2025.

Computed tomography (CT) is a non-invasive medical imaging technique that uses specialized X-ray imaging equipment and computer processing to produce detailed cross-sectional images of the body. CT systems combine X-ray sources, detectors, a motorized patient table, and image-reconstruction software to generate images for diagnostic and treatment-planning purposes. Computed tomography apparatus is tracked under HSN Code 9022.12 (computed tomography apparatus based on the use of X-rays) and SIC Code 3844 (X-ray apparatus and tubes and related irradiation apparatus).

The computed tomography market demand is supported by the need for advanced diagnostic imaging and the adoption of technologically advanced CT systems. Healthcare facilities are increasingly investing in CT equipment to support rapid and detailed diagnosis, screening, treatment planning, and emergency care, contributing to computed tomography market growth.

. 2025 Market Size: USD 8.28 Billion

. 2026 Market Size: USD 8.79 Billion

. 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 14.38 Billion

. Forecast Period: 2026–2034

. Base Year: 2025

. Market CAGR (2026–2034): 6.34%

. Largest Regional Market (2025): North America

. North America Market Share (2025): 34.62%

. Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific

. Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 8.33%

By Slice Count

. Leading Segment: High-end Slice CT

. Market Share in 2025: 38.25%

By Technology

. Fastest-growing Segment: Photon Counting CT

. CAGR: 10.82% (2026–2034)

By Application

. Leading Segment: Oncology

. Market Share in 2025: 31.8%

By End Use

. Leading Segment: Hospitals

. Market Share in 2025: 61.5%

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Adoption of Photon-Counting CT Systems for Higher Image Quality

The computed tomography market analysis shows that demand for higher image quality and lower radiation exposure is supporting the use of photon-counting CT systems. These scanners can measure individual X-ray photons, improving image detail and enabling more precise material and tissue analysis. This technology strengthens advanced imaging capabilities in diagnostic radiology.

Development of Upright CT Systems for Posture-related Imaging

Clinical interest in weight-bearing and posture-related imaging is supporting the development of upright CT systems. These scanners allow patients to be examined while standing or in other load-bearing positions, providing information that may not be visible during conventional supine scans. This approach broadens CT applications in musculoskeletal and functional imaging.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a substantial impact on the computed tomography market share, as dependence on X-ray tubes, detectors, semiconductors, precision electronics, and other specialized scanner components can extend equipment lead times and increase procurement costs. The market is likely to follow a capacity-constrained recovery pattern, as hospitals and imaging centers continue to require CT systems while shortages of critical components can restrict scanner production, replacement cycles, and new installations. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.34%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 0.6 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 5.74%. As supply conditions normalize through improved X-ray tube and detector availability, steadier semiconductor supplies, diversified component sourcing, and shorter equipment lead times, computed tomography market growth is expected to gradually return to 6.34%.

The computed tomography market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by advanced CT imaging technologies, AI-powered image reconstruction, low-dose scanning, spectral and photon-counting CT systems, and demand for faster, higher-resolution diagnostic imaging. In March 2026, RAYDIAX secured approximately USD 8.2 million in funding, comprising approximately USD 5.5 million in venture capital and USD 2.7 million from the European Commission's EIC Accelerator program, to advance its TACT therapy-assistance CT system through first-in-human studies and toward commercial production. The funding also supports the development of sales, manufacturing, and quality structures for the CT system.

Cancer Imaging Needs and Emergency CT Utilization Drive Computed Tomography Market Demand

A higher cancer burden increases the use of computed tomography (CT) for tumor detection, staging, treatment planning, and follow-up. CT provides detailed cross-sectional images that support oncology imaging across multiple stages of cancer care. Greater reliance on CT for these applications increases examination volumes.

Heavy emergency department workloads create demand for rapid diagnostic imaging in trauma, stroke, and acute internal conditions. CT scanners can provide fast cross-sectional images to support urgent diagnosis and treatment decisions. Broader use in emergency care therefore increases CT examination volumes.

Radiation Exposure Concerns and Advanced CT Scanner Costs Restrain Market Expansion

Radiation exposure concerns can limit repeated medical imaging examinations, particularly for patients requiring frequent monitoring. This concern can make providers more selective about repeat CT use and encourage consideration of alternative imaging methods where appropriate.

High capital costs for advanced CT scanners can restrict equipment purchases among smaller hospitals and diagnostic centers. Significant upfront investment can delay scanner upgrades and limit access to newer computed tomography (CT) technologies.

Portable CT Systems and 3D Surgical Planning Platforms Offer Growth Opportunities to Market Players

Portable CT scanners can support imaging closer to intensive care units, emergency rooms, and operating areas where patient movement is difficult. Manufacturers can target compact systems with simplified deployment and faster bedside imaging workflows. This creates a specialized product opportunity for hospitals with critical care and procedure-focused applications.

CT-based 3D imaging platforms can convert scan data into anatomical models for surgical planning, implant positioning, and procedure preparation. Imaging software providers can offer planning tools that use existing CT data without requiring separate imaging equipment. This creates an adjacent software opportunity around clinical planning and visualization.

Complex Data Management and Protocol Variations Hinders Growth

Large volumes of medical imaging data from CT examinations require substantial storage, archiving, and retrieval across healthcare facilities. Multi-year image records, 3D imaging studies, and repeated examinations can place pressure on data-management infrastructure and coordination across imaging networks. These requirements can complicate long-term handling of CT records.

Differences in scan parameters, contrast timing, and reconstruction methods can produce variations in image quality across facilities. Such inconsistency can make comparison of examinations more difficult, particularly across radiology networks using different operating practices. Standardized interpretation and coordinated imaging workflows can therefore become more difficult.

The high-end slice CT segment accounted for a share of 38.25% in 2025, supported by its ability to deliver detailed cross-sectional images for complex diagnostic examinations. High-end systems are widely suited to advanced imaging requirements across major clinical specialties.

The cone beam CT segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period, driven by increasing use of three-dimensional imaging in dental, maxillofacial, and orthopedic procedures. Its ability to provide detailed localized imaging with relatively compact systems supports adoption in specialized clinical settings.

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The iterative reconstruction CT segment accounted for a share of 38.6% in 2025, owing to its ability to reduce image noise while supporting lower radiation doses. These capabilities improve image quality and strengthen its use in routine and advanced CT examinations.

The photon counting CT segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.82% during the forecast period, fueled by the demand for higher-resolution imaging and improved material differentiation. Photon-counting technology can enhance image quality while enabling more detailed visualization of anatomical structures.

The oncology segment accounted for a share of 31.8% in 2025 due to the extensive use of CT imaging for tumor detection, staging, and treatment assessment. CT provides detailed anatomical information that helps clinicians evaluate disease progression and therapeutic response.

The cardiology segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period, propelled by the use of CT for coronary and cardiovascular imaging. Advances in cardiac CT enable detailed visualization of coronary arteries and support non-invasive cardiovascular assessment.

The hospitals segment accounted for a share of 61.5% in 2025, owing to the high volume of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in hospital settings. The availability of advanced CT systems and specialized clinical teams further supports their dominant position.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period, driven by the shift toward outpatient diagnostic and surgical procedures. CT availability in these facilities supports timely imaging while reducing the need for hospital-based care.

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North America: Market Dominance Led by Robust Oncology Imaging Infrastructure and Adoption of Advanced Cancer Detection Techniques

The North America computed tomography market accounted for the largest regional share of 34.62% in 2025, supported by strong use of oncology imaging, low-dose CT, and advanced image reconstruction techniques across diagnostic services.

The U.S. computed tomography market is supported by extensive low-dose CT lung screening and advanced cancer detection workflows. The National Cancer Institute reports that low-dose helical CT reduced lung-cancer mortality by 15%–20% compared with chest X-ray in the National Lung Screening Trial, reinforcing CT's role in oncology screening.

The Canada computed tomography market benefits from the use of cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) in dental and maxillofacial imaging. From 2025, Canada's Public Service Dental Care Plan expanded coverage to include tomography, including CBCT, supporting broader access to this specialized CT application

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Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Standardized Imaging Protocols

The Asia Pacific computed tomography market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest regional growth.

The Japan computed tomography market is supported by growing emphasis on low-dose CT for lung cancer screening. Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare adopted an A-grade recommendation for low-dose CT screening among heavy smokers, strengthening the role of CT in population-based screening.

The China computed tomography market benefits from stronger pediatric CT dose standardization and expanded imaging access. The National Health Commission issued WS/T 851-2025, establishing diagnostic reference levels for pediatric X-ray CT examinations and setting standardized dose benchmarks effective from July 2025.

The India computed tomography market is supported by wider availability of CT angiography and multi-region CT examinations through public healthcare reimbursement. The Central Government Health Scheme maintains standardized CT tariffs covering head CT, CT angiography, chest CT, and abdominal CT, supporting structured access to diagnostic CT services across CGHS cities.

Europe: Market Expansion Led by Adoption of Photon-Couting CT and Advanced Cardiovascular Imaging

The Europe computed tomography market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period, supported by increasing adoption of photon-counting CT and advanced cardiovascular imaging across specialized diagnostic services.

The UK computed tomography market is supported by increasing use of cardiac CT angiography for non-invasive assessment of coronary artery disease. NICE recommends CT coronary angiography as the first-line investigation for suspected stable angina, strengthening demand for cardiovascular CT imaging.

The Germany computed tomography market benefits from growing clinical use of photon-counting CT, particularly for high-resolution tissue characterization. German academic medical centers have incorporated photon-counting systems into clinical imaging, supporting adoption of advanced CT technology for complex diagnostic examinations.

Latin America: Market Development Fueled by Modernization of Public Imaging Infrastructure

The Latin America computed tomography market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period, supported by modernization of high-performance CT systems and expansion of public diagnostic imaging capacity. In Mexico, the 2025 National Compendium of Health Supplies specified advanced CT scanners with 64/128-slice configurations for cardiology, neurology, oncology, and pediatric diagnostics. In Brazil, the Ministry of Health's PAC Imagem program defines procurement specifications for CT scanners and MRI systems, supporting expansion and modernization of public imaging infrastructure.

Middle East & Africa: Market Shaped by Development of Advanced Diagnostic Infrastructure

The Middle East & Africa computed tomography market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period, supported by increasing deployment of AI-integrated imaging, advanced CT capabilities, and upgraded diagnostic infrastructure. In the UAE, Abu Dhabi's Department of Health requires advanced radiology services to maintain state-of-the-art equipment such as 128-slice CT and locally validate AI systems used in imaging. In South Africa, the government is expanding and replacing major public hospitals, increasing the requirement for modern diagnostic imaging infrastructure across the healthcare network.

The computed tomography market competitive landscape is highly concentrated, with competition primarily involving global medical imaging manufacturers, healthcare diagnostics companies, and specialized healthcare technology providers. Key players such as GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems, and United Imaging Healthcare are collectively estimated to account for approximately 70–75% of the global computed tomography market share.

Established participants compete mainly through image quality, dual-energy CT, equipment reliability, and regulatory approvals. Emerging, niche, and regional companies in the computed tomography market ecosystem compete through application-specific imaging systems, compact and portable CT solutions, customized configurations, localized manufacturing, and responsive technical support.

GE HealthCare (US) Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Canon Medical Systems (Japan) United Imaging Healthcare (China) Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan) Neusoft Medical Systems (China) Samsung Healthcare (US) Shenzhen Anke High-Tech (China) Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) Hitachi Healthcare (Japan) Koning Health (US)

March 2026: Philips and Tata Memorial Centre's ACTREC introduced the Spectral CT 7500 in India for cancer diagnosis and clinical decision-making.

March 2026: GE HealthCare received FDA clearance for Photonova Spectra, its first photon-counting CT scanner.