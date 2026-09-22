Jagan To Complain To Andhra Governor About Attack On YSRCP Cadres

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Sep 22 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to meet Governor S. Abdul Nazeer to complain about the alleged attack by the TDP on the party leaders protesting at the SAAP office in Vijayawada.

Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet the Governor on Wednesday and will submit a complaint regarding the attack on YSRCP leaders near the SAAP office. He will also seek a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in DSC recruitment.

YS Jagan on Tuesday held a meeting with senior party leaders and reviewed the situation after the violence during Monday's protest at the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) office in Vijayawada.

The leaders stated that some police personnel supported the plan of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

YS Jagan said the party had taken the incident very seriously and would pursue the matter through all constitutional and legal means.

He said Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh had been exposed in the DSC scam and were unable to face the demand for a CBI inquiry. Whenever YSRCP exposed their corruption and scams, they were resorting to attacks and intimidation, he said.

“The peaceful rallies organised by YSRCP once again brought the DSC scam into public focus. To divert attention from the issue, Chandrababu and Lokesh deployed their goons. It is not a 'Yuvagalam team'; it is a 'rowdy force' being used wherever the government's corruption, scams and atrocities are questioned,” YS Jagan said.

He alleged that an organised attempt was made to create violence during a peaceful programme. The attackers snatched lathis from the police and pelted stones at YSRCP workers. He said Chandrababu had planned the attack from Kuppam and that the threatening remarks made at the Kuppam public meeting were evidence of the conspiracy.

YS Jagan stated that such groups were being encouraged across the State to attack and intimidate anyone questioning the government. Andhra Pradesh had been pushed into a situation worse than“Jungle Raj,” he remarked.

Despite suffering injuries, YSRCP leaders and workers exercised great restraint. However, instead of registering cases against the attackers, the police booked cases against YSRCP members and allowed the alleged assailants to walk free, he said.

“This has become their standard modus operandi. They attack our people, register cases against the victims and then use the yellow media to spread false propaganda against us. The same groups were involved in several earlier attacks on YSRCP. There is clear evidence before the police, but no action has been taken,” Jagan said.

He warned that the party would not remain silent if the police, acting under pressure from Chandrababu Naidu, continued to misuse the law. The complaints submitted by YSRCP leaders must be acted upon immediately. Cases should also be registered against Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh for allegedly sending the groups responsible for the attack, he demanded.

“Your threats cannot stop our fight against the DSC scam. Your attacks cannot force us to retreat. YSRCP will continue to fight on behalf of the people and stand firmly with honest and deserving candidates. We will continue to question the government until the DSC recruitment process is handed over to the CBI,” YS Jagan asserted.