India-EU Partnership Opens New Avenues For Cooperation In AI, Quantum Technologies: Dr Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) India and the European Union (EU) are poised to expand cooperation across a wide range of strategic sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technologies, semiconductors, biotechnology and advanced research, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on Tuesday.

The remarks came during a meeting with a delegation from the European Parliament's Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE), led by Angelika Winzig of Austria and MEP Raffaele Stancanelli.

The discussions focused on the implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), strengthening scientific collaboration and advancing partnerships in critical and emerging technologies.

Dr Singh said the India-EU strategic partnership offers significant opportunities for deeper engagement in areas of mutual interest, with science, technology and innovation forming a key pillar of the relationship.

He stressed that the early signing and effective implementation of the proposed FTA should remain a shared priority, adding that the agreement would unlock new opportunities for businesses, consumers and skilled professionals while providing fresh momentum to the broader India-EU partnership.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Angelika Winzig described India as a key strategic partner for the EU and said the visit was aimed at gaining a better understanding of India's industrial and technology policies while identifying avenues for greater cooperation.

She highlighted shared interests in strengthening industrial competitiveness, building resilient supply chains and advancing green and digital transitions.

Highlighting India's innovation agenda, Dr Singh said research and innovation are central to the government's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

He noted that India is increasingly focusing on high-impact research, technology commercialisation and stronger industry participation.

He also referred to the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) and the proposed EUR 10 billion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) initiative aimed at supporting high-risk, high-impact research and fostering deep-tech startups.

The Minister invited greater cooperation with the EU in frontier technologies such as AI, quantum computing, advanced materials, biotechnology, semiconductors, high-performance computing and next-generation telecommunications, including 6G.

He said quantum technologies present major opportunities for joint research, skill development and ecosystem creation, while AI collaboration could focus on sectors such as healthcare and scientific research with a strong emphasis on responsible and trustworthy adoption.