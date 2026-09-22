403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran To Auction Seized US, Israeli Vessels for War Relief
(MENAFN) Iran revealed Tuesday that it plans to sell off American- and Israeli-tied commercial ships captured amid the recent conflict in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf, with the resulting funds earmarked for families harmed by the hostilities.
Hassan Abdollianpour, director of the judiciary's Center for Lawyers, disclosed that numerous vessels belonging to the US and Israel were impounded in the strait and adjacent waters "under judicial rulings," according to a news agency.
"The proceeds from the sale of these vessels will be used for individuals and families affected by the recent war," Abdollianpour said.
According to him, teams of experts have already begun surveying the damage left behind by US strikes in the southern Hormozgan province and nearby areas.
Hostilities broke out on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel initiated military action against Iran — an offensive Tehran alleges killed thousands. Iran retaliated with a barrage of missiles and drones aimed across the region, while also moving to effectively seal off the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global energy shipments.
Hassan Abdollianpour, director of the judiciary's Center for Lawyers, disclosed that numerous vessels belonging to the US and Israel were impounded in the strait and adjacent waters "under judicial rulings," according to a news agency.
"The proceeds from the sale of these vessels will be used for individuals and families affected by the recent war," Abdollianpour said.
According to him, teams of experts have already begun surveying the damage left behind by US strikes in the southern Hormozgan province and nearby areas.
Hostilities broke out on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel initiated military action against Iran — an offensive Tehran alleges killed thousands. Iran retaliated with a barrage of missiles and drones aimed across the region, while also moving to effectively seal off the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global energy shipments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment