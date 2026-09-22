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Trump Slams CNN, Politico Amid Press Access Lawsuit Fallout
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump lashed out Monday at CNN, Politico and MS NOW after the trio of news organizations sued the White House over its decision to lock their reporters out of the presidential compound.
Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump branded the outlets "Fake News" and argued they had no business being granted access to the Oval Office.
"It is called the Oval Office, and it should be treated with Decorum, Respect, and Dignity, not defiled by Third Rate Clowns, who purposefully distort, twist, and degrade with everything they write or publish," he wrote.
He continued: "Virtually every story about me, or anything having to do with me, is negative, wrong and, in many cases, DANGEROUS for our Country! No matter how GREAT my Achievements, they trivialize and demean."
Trump further vowed to "do whatever is necessary to make sure that the U.S.A. thrives," declaring that "FAKE NEWS IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY."
In a separate move, members of the White House television pool — ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Fox News Media and NBC News — released a joint statement backing the barred outlets.
"The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government," the pool members said, adding: "No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting."
All five major networks went on to halt their coverage Monday morning in protest of the White House's exclusion of journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico.
The disruption played out visibly that same day: a White House ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Trump, flanked by workers in hard hats and safety vests, aired on Newsmax with video only — no audio — since the press pool wasn't present to capture it.
The Washington Post, meanwhile, announced it would withhold all photographs from Monday's presidential events, aligning itself with the broader industry pushback.
Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump branded the outlets "Fake News" and argued they had no business being granted access to the Oval Office.
"It is called the Oval Office, and it should be treated with Decorum, Respect, and Dignity, not defiled by Third Rate Clowns, who purposefully distort, twist, and degrade with everything they write or publish," he wrote.
He continued: "Virtually every story about me, or anything having to do with me, is negative, wrong and, in many cases, DANGEROUS for our Country! No matter how GREAT my Achievements, they trivialize and demean."
Trump further vowed to "do whatever is necessary to make sure that the U.S.A. thrives," declaring that "FAKE NEWS IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY."
In a separate move, members of the White House television pool — ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Fox News Media and NBC News — released a joint statement backing the barred outlets.
"The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government," the pool members said, adding: "No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting."
All five major networks went on to halt their coverage Monday morning in protest of the White House's exclusion of journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico.
The disruption played out visibly that same day: a White House ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Trump, flanked by workers in hard hats and safety vests, aired on Newsmax with video only — no audio — since the press pool wasn't present to capture it.
The Washington Post, meanwhile, announced it would withhold all photographs from Monday's presidential events, aligning itself with the broader industry pushback.
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