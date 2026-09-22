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UNIFIL: Peace in South Lebanon Still 'Elusive' as Mandate Nears End
(MENAFN) UNIFIL, the UN's peacekeeping force in Lebanon, declared Tuesday that genuine peace in the country's south remains out of reach, warning that only political will from the parties involved can bring the conflict to a lasting close.
The assessment came in a statement tied to the International Day of Peace, marked each year on Sept. 21. UNIFIL honored the occasion Monday evening with a ceremony at its headquarters in Naqoura, in southern Lebanon.
"Today, peace in south Lebanon remains elusive, but the hope for peace endures," the force said, emphasizing that durable peace hinges on "political commitments and solutions from the parties themselves."
"Peacekeepers can help restore stability, avoid misunderstandings, and reduce the risk of escalation -- but they cannot replace the political will and decisions needed to end the conflict permanently," the statement added.
"Peace is not something we address once a year; it is an enduring responsibility," said UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Diodato Abagnara.
"We patrol, we keep channels of communication open with the parties to reduce the risk of misunderstanding and escalation. We work with the Lebanese Armed Forces as they assume greater responsibilities in the south," Abagnara said.
He made clear that the burden of securing a political resolution falls on the parties themselves, noting that "UNIFIL will continue to do its part, keeping communication open, reducing the risk of escalation, and supporting diplomatic efforts."
Abagnara said full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 "remains the objective and the basis for lasting peace and stability in south Lebanon."
"Continued cooperation between the Lebanese Armed Forces and peacekeepers remains central to maintaining stability and supporting the extension of state authority in the south," he added.
The Security Council passed Resolution 1701 in August 2006, in the aftermath of a 33-day war between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. It demands a full halt to hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and mandates that the zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River stay clear of weapons and armed personnel, barring the Lebanese army and UNIFIL itself.
LIVES UPENDED
UNIFIL said the ongoing conflict has driven thousands from their homes, with a large share still unable to return.
"It has disrupted livelihoods, caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure, and resulted in civilian deaths and injuries," the force said.
This year's observance marks the final International Day of Peace UNIFIL will mark before its mandate lapses at the close of 2026, following the Security Council's 2025 decision to wind down the mission.
The UN General Assembly first established the International Day of Peace in 1981 to advance ceasefires, nonviolence, tolerance, justice and human rights worldwide.
Israeli strikes on Lebanon since March 2 have killed at least 4,386 people, wounded 12,407 more and displaced upward of 1 million, Lebanese authorities report.
The violence has persisted despite a US-brokered framework agreement signed by both countries on June 26, which envisions a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese land in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
Israel continues to hold territory in southern Lebanon — some areas for decades, others since the 2023-2024 war — with Israeli troops pushing more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory during the current offensive.
The assessment came in a statement tied to the International Day of Peace, marked each year on Sept. 21. UNIFIL honored the occasion Monday evening with a ceremony at its headquarters in Naqoura, in southern Lebanon.
"Today, peace in south Lebanon remains elusive, but the hope for peace endures," the force said, emphasizing that durable peace hinges on "political commitments and solutions from the parties themselves."
"Peacekeepers can help restore stability, avoid misunderstandings, and reduce the risk of escalation -- but they cannot replace the political will and decisions needed to end the conflict permanently," the statement added.
"Peace is not something we address once a year; it is an enduring responsibility," said UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Diodato Abagnara.
"We patrol, we keep channels of communication open with the parties to reduce the risk of misunderstanding and escalation. We work with the Lebanese Armed Forces as they assume greater responsibilities in the south," Abagnara said.
He made clear that the burden of securing a political resolution falls on the parties themselves, noting that "UNIFIL will continue to do its part, keeping communication open, reducing the risk of escalation, and supporting diplomatic efforts."
Abagnara said full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 "remains the objective and the basis for lasting peace and stability in south Lebanon."
"Continued cooperation between the Lebanese Armed Forces and peacekeepers remains central to maintaining stability and supporting the extension of state authority in the south," he added.
The Security Council passed Resolution 1701 in August 2006, in the aftermath of a 33-day war between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. It demands a full halt to hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and mandates that the zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River stay clear of weapons and armed personnel, barring the Lebanese army and UNIFIL itself.
LIVES UPENDED
UNIFIL said the ongoing conflict has driven thousands from their homes, with a large share still unable to return.
"It has disrupted livelihoods, caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure, and resulted in civilian deaths and injuries," the force said.
This year's observance marks the final International Day of Peace UNIFIL will mark before its mandate lapses at the close of 2026, following the Security Council's 2025 decision to wind down the mission.
The UN General Assembly first established the International Day of Peace in 1981 to advance ceasefires, nonviolence, tolerance, justice and human rights worldwide.
Israeli strikes on Lebanon since March 2 have killed at least 4,386 people, wounded 12,407 more and displaced upward of 1 million, Lebanese authorities report.
The violence has persisted despite a US-brokered framework agreement signed by both countries on June 26, which envisions a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese land in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
Israel continues to hold territory in southern Lebanon — some areas for decades, others since the 2023-2024 war — with Israeli troops pushing more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory during the current offensive.
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