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Saudi Arabia Issues, Then Lifts, Danger Alert for Najran Province
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense issued an all-clear on Tuesday after having earlier warned of potential danger in the southern Najran province.
The agency said the threat in Najran had passed, though it did not disclose the nature of the danger. The original alert had been issued through the National Early Warning Platform.
The warning follows a similar pattern from Saturday, when Civil Defense flagged potential danger in the capital Riyadh, as well as in Al-Kharj and Farasan provinces in the country's south.
Those alerts came against a backdrop of rising tensions with Yemen's Houthi group, which has declared what it calls a "maritime blockade" on Saudi shipping in the Red Sea and carried out missile and drone strikes on Saudi soil.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government since March 2015 in its fight against the Houthis, who have held the capital Sanaa and several other provinces since September 2014.
The agency said the threat in Najran had passed, though it did not disclose the nature of the danger. The original alert had been issued through the National Early Warning Platform.
The warning follows a similar pattern from Saturday, when Civil Defense flagged potential danger in the capital Riyadh, as well as in Al-Kharj and Farasan provinces in the country's south.
Those alerts came against a backdrop of rising tensions with Yemen's Houthi group, which has declared what it calls a "maritime blockade" on Saudi shipping in the Red Sea and carried out missile and drone strikes on Saudi soil.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government since March 2015 in its fight against the Houthis, who have held the capital Sanaa and several other provinces since September 2014.
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