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5 Must-Have Baby-Care Essentials for Monsoon Days Out
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .
Monsoon outings with a baby can call for a little extra preparation. From insect bites and changing weather to skin dryness and everyday cleansing needs, having a few essentials in the diaper bag can help parents stay prepared while stepping out. Here are five baby-care products that can come in handy during monsoon days out.
1. Mother Sparsh After Bite Turmeric Balm
Insect bites can be a common concern during the monsoon, especially when spending time outdoors. Mother Sparsh After Bite Turmeric Balm is a 100% natural Ayurvedic balm formulated with turmeric, sarson (mustard) oil and jaitoon (olive) oil to help soothe irritation caused by mosquito and insect bites. Its convenient packaging makes it easy to carry and apply whenever needed.
2. Cetaphil Baby Daily Lotion
Changing weather conditions and frequent cleansing can sometimes leave a baby's delicate skin feeling dry. A moisturiser can therefore be a useful addition to a baby's travel kit. Cetaphil Baby Daily Lotion helps moisturise and nourish delicate skin and can be incorporated into an everyday skincare routine, making it a practical option for monsoon outings.
3. Chicco Baby Moments Body Wash
After spending time outdoors, bath time can help babies feel clean and refreshed. Chicco Baby Moments Body Wash is designed for everyday cleansing and can be incorporated into a baby's regular bath routine. It can also be packed in a travel toiletry kit when families are heading out for longer monsoon outings or short trips.
4. Sebamed Baby Protective Facial Cream
A baby's facial skin may need additional care as weather conditions change. Sebamed Baby Protective Facial Cream is formulated for delicate baby skin and helps provide moisturisation and nourishment. It can be a useful addition to a baby's skincare kit when parents are stepping out during the monsoon.
5. Mamaearth Milky Soft Baby Face Cream
A dedicated face cream can be useful for keeping a baby's delicate facial skin moisturised while travelling. Mamaearth Milky Soft Baby Face Cream is designed for baby skin and can be included as part of an everyday skincare routine. Its compact format also makes it convenient to carry in a diaper bag during outings.
A little preparation can make monsoon outings with a baby more convenient. Keeping a few practical skincare and cleansing essentials within reach can help parents manage everyday baby-care needs while enjoying time outdoors with their little ones.
Monsoon outings with a baby can call for a little extra preparation. From insect bites and changing weather to skin dryness and everyday cleansing needs, having a few essentials in the diaper bag can help parents stay prepared while stepping out. Here are five baby-care products that can come in handy during monsoon days out.
1. Mother Sparsh After Bite Turmeric Balm
Insect bites can be a common concern during the monsoon, especially when spending time outdoors. Mother Sparsh After Bite Turmeric Balm is a 100% natural Ayurvedic balm formulated with turmeric, sarson (mustard) oil and jaitoon (olive) oil to help soothe irritation caused by mosquito and insect bites. Its convenient packaging makes it easy to carry and apply whenever needed.
2. Cetaphil Baby Daily Lotion
Changing weather conditions and frequent cleansing can sometimes leave a baby's delicate skin feeling dry. A moisturiser can therefore be a useful addition to a baby's travel kit. Cetaphil Baby Daily Lotion helps moisturise and nourish delicate skin and can be incorporated into an everyday skincare routine, making it a practical option for monsoon outings.
3. Chicco Baby Moments Body Wash
After spending time outdoors, bath time can help babies feel clean and refreshed. Chicco Baby Moments Body Wash is designed for everyday cleansing and can be incorporated into a baby's regular bath routine. It can also be packed in a travel toiletry kit when families are heading out for longer monsoon outings or short trips.
4. Sebamed Baby Protective Facial Cream
A baby's facial skin may need additional care as weather conditions change. Sebamed Baby Protective Facial Cream is formulated for delicate baby skin and helps provide moisturisation and nourishment. It can be a useful addition to a baby's skincare kit when parents are stepping out during the monsoon.
5. Mamaearth Milky Soft Baby Face Cream
A dedicated face cream can be useful for keeping a baby's delicate facial skin moisturised while travelling. Mamaearth Milky Soft Baby Face Cream is designed for baby skin and can be included as part of an everyday skincare routine. Its compact format also makes it convenient to carry in a diaper bag during outings.
A little preparation can make monsoon outings with a baby more convenient. Keeping a few practical skincare and cleansing essentials within reach can help parents manage everyday baby-care needs while enjoying time outdoors with their little ones.
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