QMC Becomes First Organization Accredited Under Both The Electricity And Gas Inspection Act And The Weights And Measures Act

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New thermal metering inspection capabilities help building owners and thermal system operators prepare for Measurement Canada's January 1, 2028 compliance deadline.

PORT COQUITLAM, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QMC Metering Solutions is pleased to announce that it has achieved Measurement Canada accreditation (A0816) for thermal energy meter inspections under our legal name, Quadlogic Meters Canada Inc., becoming the first organization accredited under both the Electricity and Gas Inspection Act and the Weights and Measures Act.

This milestone strengthens QMC's position as a national leader in multi-utility metering, verification and regulatory compliance services. With a coast-to-coast team of 16 accredited thermal metering technicians, QMC is now equipped to support thermal energy metering inspections across Canada.

The announcement comes at a critical time for the thermal energy industry. Measurement Canada's Bulletin T-2 outlines requirements for thermal energy meters used in trade and revenue billing applications. As part of the transition to a regulated thermal metering framework, operators of thermal metering systems must ensure compliance with applicable Measurement Canada requirements before January 1, 2028.

For many building owners, district energy operators, commercial property managers and other thermal energy system operators, compliance may involve meter replacement, system upgrades, inspections, certification activities and supporting documentation. QMC's newly expanded accreditation enables the company to assist customers throughout this process, helping organizations prepare for regulatory requirements while minimizing operational disruption.

"Thermal metering operators across Canada are approaching an important regulatory milestone," said QMC Metering Solutions. "Our accreditation allows us to provide the expertise, inspection services and compliance support customers need as they prepare for the January 1, 2028 deadline."

QMC's thermal metering compliance services include:



Thermal meter inspection services

Measurement Canada compliance support

Revenue-grade thermal meter solutions

Installation readiness assessments

System upgrade recommendations

Regulatory planning and consultation Ongoing metering data and utility management services



Organizations operating thermal energy systems are encouraged to begin compliance planning well in advance of the 2028 deadline. Early assessment can help identify potential compliance gaps, budget requirements and implementation timelines before regulatory deadlines become critical.

For more information about Measurement Canada thermal metering requirements and QMC's compliance services, visit QMC Metering Solutions ( ) or contact the QMC team.

About QMC Metering Solutions

QMC Metering Solutions provides integrated metering, utility management and regulatory compliance services across Canada. The company supports electricity, water, gas and thermal energy metering programs through inspection, verification, commissioning, data management and utility intelligence solutions.

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