Global Bio Decontamination Market To Reach US$350.46 Million By 2035, Driven By Contamination Control Demand Analysis Of Emerging Trends And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is rising for automated hydrogen peroxide decontamination as tighter regulations, biologics production and infection prevention create opportunities in healthcare, pharma and cleanrooms

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bio Decontamination Market Size, Share and Forecast Trends - Growth Analysis and Outlook Report (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bio decontamination market was valued at USD 193.86 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 350.46 million by 2035. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.10% from 2026 to 2035, supported by increasing pharmaceutical production, stringent contamination control standards, heightened infection prevention efforts, and continued innovation in sterilization technologies.

Demand for bio decontamination systems is rising across pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing, hospitals, biotechnology research organizations, laboratories, and cleanroom facilities. The growth of biologics manufacturing and the need to maintain controlled production environments are also encouraging investment in automated and validated decontamination solutions.

Key Bio Decontamination Market Highlights



The equipment segment is expected to lead the products and services category with approximately 48% of market revenue during the forecast period.

Hydrogen peroxide is projected to account for nearly 50% of the market by agent type.

North America is anticipated to remain the leading regional market, representing approximately 41% of global revenue.

The market is forecast to grow from USD 193.86 million in 2025 to USD 350.46 million by 2035. The projected CAGR for the 2026-2035 period is 6.10%.

Regulatory Standards and Infection Prevention Support Market Growth

Stringent sterilization requirements and the increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections are among the principal drivers of the bio decontamination market. Hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and medical device companies are adopting advanced contamination control systems to strengthen sterility assurance, reduce operational risk, and meet regulatory expectations.

Regulatory recognition of hydrogen peroxide-based sterilization is also supporting wider adoption. In January 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recognized vaporized hydrogen peroxide as an established sterilization method for medical devices. In September 2025, the agency expanded permitted applications of hydrogen peroxide for sterilization and contamination control. These developments are expected to encourage implementation across healthcare, pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical device production, and other controlled environments.

Automated Bio Decontamination Systems Gain Momentum

Automation is becoming an important bio decontamination market trend as regulated facilities seek repeatable, efficient, and documented sterilization processes. Automated systems can support standardized operating protocols and improve contamination control across rooms, chambers, isolators, cleanrooms, and high-containment facilities.

Vaporized and ionized hydrogen peroxide technologies are attracting significant demand because of their compatibility with sensitive environments and suitability for controlled applications. Rising investment in pharmaceutical capacity, biotechnology research, and advanced healthcare infrastructure is expected to create additional opportunities for equipment manufacturers, consumables suppliers, and decontamination service providers.

Market Segmentation

The bio decontamination market is segmented by products and services into equipment, consumables, and services. By application type, the market includes chamber decontamination and room decontamination. Agent categories comprise hydrogen peroxide, chlorine dioxide, peracetic acid, and nitrogen dioxide.

Major end users include pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing companies, life sciences and biotechnology research organizations, hospitals, healthcare facilities, and other controlled-environment operators. Geographically, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Hydrogen Peroxide Expected to Maintain Market Leadership

The hydrogen peroxide segment is forecast to capture nearly half of the bio decontamination market during the outlook period. Its strong position is supported by its effectiveness, compatibility with critical environments, and increasing use in vaporized hydrogen peroxide systems. Adoption is particularly strong in pharmaceutical plants, hospitals, laboratories, cleanrooms, isolators, and high-containment settings where validated contamination control is essential.

North America Leads the Global Market

North America is projected to generate approximately 41% of market revenue during the forecast period. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, robust regulatory frameworks, and significant investment in infection prevention technologies. Increasing adoption of cleanroom decontamination solutions in manufacturing and research facilities is expected to reinforce its market leadership.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are focusing on product development, strategic partnerships, investment, and expanded service capabilities to strengthen their positions in the bio decontamination market.



STERIS plc provides sterilization systems, hydrogen peroxide technologies, and decontamination services for healthcare and life sciences organizations.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. develops SteraMist systems based on ionized hydrogen peroxide for healthcare, laboratory, and controlled-environment applications.

Ecolab Inc. offers Bioquell bio decontamination systems for pharmaceutical, healthcare, and cleanroom environments. Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd. supplies sterilizers, isolators, and bio decontamination equipment for pharmaceutical manufacturing and sterility assurance.

Other notable market participants include Fedegari Autoclavi SpA, JCE Biotechnology SAS, and Howorth Air Technology Limited. Competitive strategies are expected to center on automated sterilization systems, regulatory compliance, regional expansion, and integrated contamination control solutions through 2035.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends

6 Snapshot

6.1 Global

6.2 Regional

7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market

8 Global Bio Decontamination Market Analysis

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 Global Bio Decontamination Historical Market (2019-2025)

8.3 Global Bio Decontamination Market Forecast (2026-2035)

8.4 Global Bio Decontamination Market by Products and Services

8.4.1 Equipment

8.4.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.4.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.4.2 Consumables

8.4.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.4.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.4.3 Services

8.4.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.4.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.5 Global Bio Decontamination Market by Type

8.5.1 Chamber Decontamination

8.5.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.5.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.5.2 Room Decontamination

8.5.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.5.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.6 Global Bio Decontamination Market by Agent Type

8.6.1 Hydrogen Peroxide

8.6.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.6.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.6.2 Chlorine Dioxide

8.6.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.6.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.6.3 Peracetic Acid

8.6.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.6.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.6.4 Nitrogen Dioxide

8.6.4.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.6.4.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.7 Global Bio Decontamination Market by End Use

8.7.1 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

8.7.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.7.2 Life Sciences and Biotechnology Research Organisations

8.7.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.7.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.7.3 Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

8.7.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.7.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.7.4 Others

8.8 Global Bio Decontamination Market by Region

8.8.1 North America

8.8.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.8.2 Europe

8.8.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.8.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.8.3 Asia Pacific

8.8.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.8.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.8.4 Latin America

8.8.4.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.8.4.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.8.5.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.8.5.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

9 North America Bio Decontamination Market Analysis

9.1 United States of America

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

9.2 Canada

9.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

9.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

10 Europe Bio Decontamination Market Analysis

10.1 United Kingdom

10.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

10.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

10.2 Germany

10.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

10.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

10.3 France

10.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

10.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

10.4 Italy

10.4.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

10.4.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

10.5 Others

11 Asia Pacific Bio Decontamination Market Analysis

11.1 China

11.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

11.2 Japan

11.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

11.3 India

11.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

11.4 ASEAN

11.4.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

11.4.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

11.5 Australia

11.5.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

11.5.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

11.6 Others

12 Latin America Bio Decontamination Market Analysis

12.1 Brazil

12.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

12.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

12.2 Argentina

12.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

12.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

12.3 Mexico

12.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

12.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

12.4 Others

13 Middle East and Africa Bio Decontamination Market Analysis

13.1 Saudi Arabia

13.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

13.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

13.2 United Arab Emirates

13.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

13.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

13.3 Nigeria

13.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

13.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

13.4 South Africa

13.4.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

13.4.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

13.5 Others

14 Market Dynamics

14.1 SWOT Analysis

14.1.1 Strengths

14.1.2 Weaknesses

14.1.3 Opportunities

14.1.4 Threats

14.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.2.1 Supplier's Power

14.2.2 Buyer's Power

14.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

14.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

14.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

14.3 Key Indicators for Demand

14.4 Key Indicators for Price

15 Value Chain Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Company Profiles

16.2.1 Steris Plc

16.2.1.1 Company Overview

16.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.2.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

16.2.1.4 Certifications

16.2.2 TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.

16.2.2.1 Company Overview

16.2.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.2.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

16.2.2.4 Certifications

16.2.3 Ecolab Inc.

16.2.3.1 Company Overview

16.2.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.2.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

16.2.3.4 Certifications

16.2.4 Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

16.2.4.1 Company Overview

16.2.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.2.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

16.2.4.4 Certifications

16.2.5 Fedegari Autoclavi SpA

16.2.5.1 Company Overview

16.2.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.2.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

16.2.5.4 Certifications

16.2.6 JCE Biotechnology SAS

16.2.6.1 Company Overview

16.2.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.2.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

16.2.6.4 Certifications

16.2.7 Howorth Air Technology Limited

16.2.7.1 Company Overview

16.2.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.2.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

16.2.7.4 Certifications

16.2.8 Others

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