Emerging Trends & Investment Opportunities In The Mass Spectrometry Market 2026-2035

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Biopharma, personalized medicine and tighter regulation are driving advanced mass spectrometry adoption, creating opportunities in automation, diagnostics, drug discovery and environmental testing

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mass Spectrometry Market Size, Share and Forecast Trends - Growth Analysis and Outlook Report (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mass spectrometry market was valued at USD 5.81 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.97 billion by 2035. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.50% from 2026 to 2035, supported by rising biopharmaceutical production, advances in personalized medicine, stricter regulatory requirements, and growing demand for precise analytical technologies.

Key Mass Spectrometry Market Insights



The global market was valued at USD 5.81 billion in 2025.

Market revenue is forecast to reach USD 11.97 billion by 2035.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.50% between 2026 and 2035.

North America is expected to retain a leading market position due to its established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Pharmaceutical companies are anticipated to represent a substantial share of demand.

Growing investment in biopharmaceuticals, including vaccines, antibodies, and gene therapies, is increasing the need for high-performance mass spectrometry instruments. Manufacturers and laboratories rely on these systems to support product quality, safety, process development, and regulatory compliance. The expansion of the global biopharmaceutical industry is therefore expected to remain a major growth driver throughout the forecast period.

Personalized medicine is also strengthening demand across pharmaceutical research and clinical applications. Mass spectrometry systems support the measurement of biomarkers, metabolites, and drug compounds in biological samples, enabling researchers to advance targeted therapeutic programs and improve analytical workflows. Wider adoption in drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, therapeutic drug monitoring, and OMICS research is expected to create additional opportunities for market participants.

Technology Innovation and Automation Shape Market Growth

Technological advancements continue to improve analytical sensitivity, resolution, throughput, and laboratory efficiency. In January 2024, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments launched the ICPMS-2040/2050 series, featuring a mini-torch system, a redesigned collision/reaction cell, and high-performance quadrupole mass filters. The launch demonstrated the industry's continued focus on precision, performance, and competitive instrument development.

Advanced liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry systems are also contributing to market value. In June 2023, Agilent Technologies introduced the Agilent 6495D LC/TQ and Agilent Revident LC/Q-TOF systems. The launch was accompanied by Agilent MassHunter Explorer Profiling software and Agilent ChemVista library manager software, expanding the company's analytical technology portfolio.

Laboratory automation and strategic collaborations are further transforming bioanalytical workflows. In February 2023, SCIEX announced a collaboration with HighRes Biosolutions to integrate HighRes Biosolutions' Cellario software with the SCIEX Echo MS system. The combined offering was designed to enable customizable workflows for high-throughput screening and synthetic biology studies while improving data capture and laboratory productivity.

Regulatory approvals are expected to accelerate adoption in clinical laboratories. In December 2024, Roche announced CE mark approval for its cobas Mass Spec solution, including the cobas I 601 analyzer and the first Ionify reagent pack for steroid hormone assays. The platform is intended to support automated, integrated, and standardized clinical mass spectrometry testing, with planned coverage of more than 60 analytes across applications such as steroid hormone testing, vitamin D metabolite analysis, and therapeutic drug monitoring.

Market Segmentation

The mass spectrometry market is segmented by product into instruments, software, and services. Instrument categories include hybrid mass spectrometry, triple quadrupole, quadrupole time-of-flight, quadrupole, time-of-flight, and ion trap systems. By technique, the market includes gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry, and other analytical platforms.

Major applications include OMICS research, drug discovery, environmental testing, food testing, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, clinical diagnostics, and other applied industries. Key end users include pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, research laboratories, academic institutes, forensic laboratories, and the food and beverage industry.

Pharmaceutical companies are expected to account for a significant market share as they expand research into personalized therapies and invest in more reliable analytical capabilities. The need to identify and quantify drug compounds, metabolites, and biomarkers will continue to support the adoption of advanced mass spectrometry systems in pharmaceutical research, development, manufacturing, and quality control.

North America Expected to Lead the Global Market

North America is forecast to dominate the global mass spectrometry market through 2035. The region benefits from a well-established pharmaceutical industry, extensive biotechnology research, strong healthcare infrastructure, and widespread adoption of advanced laboratory technologies. Demand is also supported by the use of mass spectrometry in biochemical analysis, forensic science, clinical diagnostics, environmental monitoring, drug discovery, and food safety testing.

Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are also included in the global market outlook. Increasing research expenditure, pharmaceutical manufacturing activity, laboratory modernization, and regulatory focus are expected to support adoption across these regions.

Competitive Landscape

The global mass spectrometry market features established analytical technology companies focused on instrument innovation, software integration, automation, partnerships, and product portfolio expansion. Leading participants include SCIEX AB, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer, Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Analytik Jena, JEOL, MKS Instruments, and Hiden Analytical.

SCIEX has strengthened its quantitative mass spectrometry portfolio through systems designed for high sensitivity and operational resilience. Thermo Fisher Scientific offers technologies including Orbitrap and triple quadrupole mass spectrometers, while Agilent Technologies maintains a broad portfolio spanning LC-MS, GC-MS, and ICP-MS platforms. Waters Corporation provides products such as ACQUITY UPLC and Xevo mass spectrometry systems, including technologies developed for high-resolution and large-scale biomedical research.

Ongoing product launches, regulatory approvals, laboratory automation initiatives, and strategic collaborations are expected to intensify competition. As pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical, environmental, and food-testing organizations pursue greater analytical accuracy and efficiency, the global mass spectrometry market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2035.

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