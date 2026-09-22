How Customer-Specific Pricing And Account Rules Carry Over In A B2B E-Commerce Migration

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A customer's contract price is tied to their account, not to the product, so that assignment has to be rebuilt and checked account by account in the new platform.

When pricing originates in the ERP, every storefront account has to keep its link to the matching ERP record. In one published distributor migration, more than 2,000 customer accounts moved to BigCommerce B2B Edition with their pricing tiers intact. Miami, FL, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum7 has documented an eight-layer framework for carrying customer-specific pricing and account rules through a B2B e-commerce migration. It covers what a corporate customer can buy, at what price, on what terms and with whose approval. "A migration can move every record correctly and still change what a customer is allowed to buy," said Duran Inci, CEO and founder of Optimum7. "The rules that decide what a given account sees were often never written down in one place. They live in the ERP, in the pricing tables, and with the reps who negotiated them. We map those rules and test them against real accounts before cutover, because the alternative is that the buyer finds the error first." Eight account layers decide what a corporate buyer can purchase

Account layer What has to hold after migration Company and location hierarchy Parent companies, branches, billing identities and shipping identities sit under the correct account. Buyer roles and purchasing permissions Buyers, administrators, approval rights, spending limits and location-level authority work as they did before. Customer-specific catalogs and product access Each company and location sees only the products and catalogs assigned to it. Negotiated pricing rules Customer, company, contract, quantity, location and category pricing lands on the right accounts. Payment terms and credit rules Payment terms, deposits, credit arrangements and invoice workflows follow the account they belong to. Approval and order workflows Orders that need review still route to the right approver. Tax, shipping and destination rules Tax treatment, approved destinations and location-specific shipping rules carry over unchanged. ERP and back-office system relationships Customer, pricing, order and inventory identifiers resolve to the matching records in the ERP, PIM, CRM and other connected systems.



Four validation stages run before cutover

Optimum7 maps the account relationships in the source environment, rebuilds them in the destination platform, reconciles them against the connected back-office systems, and tests the purchasing logic. Inconsistent pricing records and duplicate customer accounts get cleaned up first, because they can cause integration failures and wrong prices at checkout.

In one published distributor migration to BigCommerce B2B Edition, more than 2,000 customer accounts were transferred with their pricing tier assignments, and account holders logged in at launch to the pricing they already held.

Tests at the account level can include:



logging in under different pricing tiers and comparing displayed prices with the source pricing records;

placing an order through an account that requires approval and confirming it reaches the approver;

checking whether ship-to and bill-to locations still belong to the correct corporate account;

verifying accounts with restricted catalogs see only their assigned products; and confirming completed orders and customer identifiers land on the right records in the connected ERP.

When the full framework applies

A store where every customer sees the same pricing, buys through a single account structure, and has no negotiated terms or ERP dependencies does not need all eight layers. The project can run as a standard catalog and customer transfer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What is a B2B e-commerce migration validation framework?

Answer: It is the list of account relationships and purchasing rules a migration team checks beyond the catalog, customer and order data. The framework Optimum7 documented has eight layers, and each one is tested before cutover.

Question: Why can customer-specific pricing break during a B2B e-commerce migration?

Answer: A B2B price is attached to the customer account through a pricing tier or contract, and the assignment is separate from the customer and product records. Both records can arrive intact while the assignment is lost. If this happens, the buyer logs in and sees a price that does not match their contract.

Question: What should be validated before a B2B e-commerce migration goes live?

Answer: Anything that controls what an account can buy and what it pays. That means negotiated pricing, catalog access, buyer permissions and spending limits, payment terms, ship-to and bill-to locations, approval routing, and the identifiers linking each account to the ERP. The practical check is whether an existing account can log in and place an order on its current terms.

Question: Do B2B pricing and account rules transfer between e-commerce platforms?

Answer: Not automatically. Shopify, BigCommerce and Adobe Commerce all support company accounts, catalogs, pricing, permissions and payment terms, but each structures them differently, so the rules have to be rebuilt for the destination platform. The migration documented here moved to BigCommerce B2B Edition.

Question: How is account-level validation different from standard migration testing?

Answer: Standard testing counts records: products, customers and orders in the new platform against the old one. Account-level validation logs in as real buyers and places orders to confirm they see their contract prices, their catalogs and their approval steps.

About Optimum7

Optimum7 is a full-service e-commerce development and migration agency based in Coral Gables, Florida, specializing in platform migration, custom e-commerce development, and digital marketing for B2B manufacturers, distributors, and wholesale operators. Founded in 2007, the firm has completed more than 1,000 e-commerce platform migrations and more than 1,000,000 cumulative page migrations across BigCommerce, Shopify Plus, Magento, WooCommerce, Volusion, and more than 10 additional platforms. Optimum7 holds BigCommerce Elite Partner status and is a Shopify Plus Partner.

CONTACT: Duran Inci / CEO Optimum7...