Hopsworks Unveils The Line-Up For The 6Th Annual Feature Store Summit: 15+ Leading Companies Presenting How They Manage Their Data For AI And Agents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stockholm, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopsworks, the leading unified data platform for AI systems, today announced the full agenda and speaker line-up for the Feature Store Summit 2026. Hopsworks is organizing the sixth edition of the virtual conference dedicated to feature stores, real-time data, and AI agents. The event takes place online on, and marks a six-year run that has hosted over 100 talks from practitioners.

This year's agenda features 18 sessions with 15+ companies presenting, centered on this year's theme: feature stores and real-time context for agents. Large companies presenting come from all 3 major economic blocks (US, Europe, Asia): Uber, Spotify, Airbnb, Adyen, Zalando, Delivery Hero, Adobe, and Zomato. Talks cover system challenges at scale such as Accelerating and Protecting Payments with Real-Time Data for ML from Adyen and Random Access Parquet: Serving Point Queries Straight from the Data Lake by Spotify, to name a couple. The line-up also includes talks from founders across vendors, including: Hopsworks, Zipline, Chalk, and Pavo AI.

"Much of the context needed by agents will come via feature stores, and the platforms and technologies introduced at the Feature Store Summit will be the building blocks for the next generation of agentic systems," said Jim Dowling, CEO at Hopsworks.

The summit is especially relevant for data scientists, data engineers, ML engineers, and platform/MLOps teams looking to learn how leading companies build and scale real-time AI, feature stores, and agentic systems in production.

Registration is free and open here. The full agenda is also available here, where individual talks can be added straight to your calendar.

A few lucky attendees will get a chance to win Hopsworks Cloud Credit and a signed copy of Jim's O'Reilly book: Building Machine Learning Systems with a Feature Store from a prize draw when they register.

About Hopsworks

Hopsworks is the leading unified platform for building batch, real-time, and LLM-powered AI systems, enabling organisations to go from raw data to production-ready AI and Data products at scale. As a European-founded, sovereign AI platform, Hopsworks is purpose-built for organisations that require data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. At its core is a powerful AI Lakehouse, combining a best-in-class feature store, model registry, and vector database covering the full pipeline lifecycle from data ingestion to batch, real-time, and agentic inference.

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