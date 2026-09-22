Factset Marks A New Era In Enterprise Real-Time Market Data As It Acquires BCC Group International

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet, a leading global intelligence and AI solutions provider to the financial markets, today announced the acquisition of BCC Group International GmbH (bccg), a financial software development firm specializing in cloud-native and hybrid market data distribution platforms. The acquisition marks a milestone in the expansion of FactSet's Real-Time Solution Suite, strengthening its market data management capabilities. Combined with its premium Real-Time Consolidated Data Feeds, it helps firms meet the demands of a rapidly evolving capital markets landscape.

For decades, market data infrastructure operated on the same premise: build or buy a platform, plug in data feeds, and let it operate. Trading is now moving toward 24-hour operations, AI is rewriting rules for workflows, and regulators are raising the bar on cross-vendor governance. Today, firms are building expensive workarounds for systems never designed to be open, modular, or cloud-ready. The hidden costs are becoming impossible to ignore: innovation timelines stretch, talent is redirected to maintenance, and compliance burdens continue to grow.

FactSet's acquisition of bccg is a direct response to that challenge. Through the acquisition, FactSet brings bccg's ONE Platform solution into its Real-Time Solution Suite, giving clients deployment flexibility without the overhead of monolithic systems. The acquisition strengthens FactSet's real-time portfolio and represents a fundamental shift in how enterprise market data infrastructure can be designed and operated. Together, FactSet and bccg deliver:



Open Ecosystem with Governed Access: The ability to combine exchange feeds, third-party content, and proprietary data in a single governed environment. Entitlements management, compliance reporting, and cost controls are now centralized rather than siloed.

API-First Integration: Interoperable components designed to connect seamlessly to existing workflows. Built for the infrastructure clients have today and workflows they are building for tomorrow.

Flexible Deployment: Choose cloud, on-premises, or hybrid models to match your existing infrastructure and evolving requirements. The ONE Platform modular architecture means clients can select and deploy the components they need. Managed Solution: Full-service operations with high availability, key performance indicators (KPIs), and market data management optimization.



FactSet and bccg have worked in collaboration together since 2021, solving real client problems and building technical alignment earned through delivery. The acquisition unites FactSet's 25 years of real-time data investment with bccg's modern distribution architecture . Clients gain a single, accountable partner for both content and infrastructure: one with a proven delivery record and the depth to support what comes next.

"Clients have told us they don't just want another data vendor. They want a deeply invested open technology partner they already trust to manage their data. This acquisition is our response: FactSet's content expertise, open architecture platform principles, and premier white-glove service, coupled with bccg's modular, API driven, frictionless data management solution. Combined, our solutions are uniquely positioned to offer clients an alternative to the traditional monolithic offerings of yesterday."– said Brian Herte, Global Head of Market Data & Trading at FactSet.

"We are excited to join forces with a truly global partner with the scale and ambition to drive a paradigm shift in financial market data. By combining bccg's leading cloud-native market data distribution technology with FactSet's comprehensive data and managed services, we can give financial institutions a genuinely source-neutral alternative to today's lock-in. Openness and choice across the data ecosystem sit at the heart of that vision." – said Mauricio Gonzalez Evans, CEO of BCC Group International GmbH.

This is not expected to have a material impact on FactSet's financial results.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that help our clients maximize their potential. Our digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary data, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy side, sell side, wealth, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, we leverage advanced data connectivity, AI, and next-generation tools to streamline workflows and enable smarter decision-making. As an S&P 500 company serving more than 9,100 global clients and over 247,000 individual users, we are dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About BCC Group International

BCC Group (bccgi.com) is a Germany-based financial technology provider specializing in cloud infrastructure and management solutions for real-time, historical, reference, and all other types of market data.

Founded over 20 years ago, the company delivers vendor-neutral platforms-such as its flagship ONE Platform-that enable banks, trading firms, and financial institutions to ingest, entitle, and distribute financial market data across hybrid, private, and public cloud environments (including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud). By focusing on open integration, usage-based licensing controls, and cloud data governance, BCC Group helps financial organizations streamline data delivery, reduce data provider lock-in, and control market data infrastructure costs.

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