Eaglenxt Provides Update On American-Made Drone And Sensor Shipments From U.S. Headquarters In Allen, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Allen facility delivers eBee VISION ISR systems to the U.S. Army and begins shipping the new MicaSense RedEdge-MX sensor to commercial customers

ALLEN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the“Company” or“EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full-stack drone, counter-UAS, and specialty sensor system solutions for defense, government, and commercial applications worldwide, today announced that its U.S. headquarters and production facility in Allen, Texas is now shipping product across multiple lines, including eBee VISION Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) unmanned systems and the newly released MicaSense RedEdge-MX multispectral sensor.

Most recently, nine Allen-built eBee VISION UAS kits were delivered to the U.S. Army's National Training Center (NTC) at Fort Irwin, California, fulfilling the order announced in April 2026. The delivery follows the first VISION units produced on the Allen line, which shipped to Fort Rucker, Alabama earlier this year.

The NTC is the Army's premier maneuver training venue, preparing rotational units for high-intensity operations that now routinely include adversary unmanned systems and the requirement for friendly ISR at the tactical edge. The kits will support opposing force (OPFOR) realism, rotational-unit training, and counter-UAS instruction.

"Domestic production was a stated objective when we established our headquarters in Allen. It is now an operating reality," said Bill Irby, Chief Executive Officer. "U.S.-built VISION systems are supporting training at the Army's National Training Center, and the same facility is shipping our newest MicaSense sensor to commercial customers. Customers across defense and commercial markets are prioritizing American-made unmanned systems and sensors, and EagleNXT is maturing its domestic supply chain to meet that demand. We believe that positioning is a durable foundation for long-term shareholder value."

The eBee VISION is a backpack-portable, hand-launched fixed-wing ISR drone that deploys in minutes and delivers long-range zoom, optional thermal imaging, and a high-definition video feed. The Group 1 UAS provides up to 90 minutes of flight endurance and a real-time video link range of up to 12 miles (20 km). It is NDAA-compliant, Blue UAS Cleared, and built to operate in GNSS-denied and contested environments.

EagleNXT is also now shipping the updated MicaSense RedEdge-MX multispectral sensor, released in July 2026, from a dedicated assembly and test cell at the Allen facility. The RedEdge-MX features a new metallic enclosure for durability in harsh field environments and is available through EagleNXT's global network of authorized dealers and partners. The Allen site is EagleNXT's North American hub for eBee VISION production, MicaSense sensor manufacturing, and ThirdEye USA counter-UAS assembly. Consolidating drone and sensor production in Texas also frees capacity on the Company's Swiss manufacturing lines to serve international demand.

“U.S. leadership has made American drone production a defense priority,” continued Irby.“Shipping both drones and sensors from Allen shows EagleNXT is already operating on that footing, with U.S.-made, procurement-eligible systems moving from our floor to the field.”

The Fort Irwin delivery builds on broader U.S. Army adoption of the eBee VISION across training centers and operational units in the United States and Europe.

For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT UAS and sensor solutions, visit eaglenxt.com or contact the EagleNXT Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT's platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company's drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense's Blue UAS list. EagleNXT's sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“suggest,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle's products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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