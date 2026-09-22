Genius Group To Host Genius Future Summit On November 5-6, 2026.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ( "Genius Group", "GNS" or the "Company" ), a leading AI-powered education group, today announced details for the second year of the Genius Future Summit, taking place on November 5-6, 2026.

Billed as Asia's No.1 Event for Entrepreneur, Changemakers and Visioneers, the Summit will take place at the site of Genius City in Nuanu, Bali.

The Annual Genius Future Summit brings together the world's brightest leaders, innovators, and thinkers to explore the top trends shaping our future. Over two immersive days, attendees gain insights, connections, and strategies to thrive in the decade ahead.

This year's headline speakers include:

Dr Michio Kaku: Theoretical physicist, bestselling author, acclaimed public speaker, futurist, and popularizer of science, he co-founded“String Field Theory” and continues Einstein's quest to unite the fundamental forces of nature into a single grand unified“Theory of Everything.”

Dr. Kaku held the Henry Semat Chair in Theoretical Physics at City University New York, graduating summa cum laude from Harvard with a Ph.D. from UC Berkeley, and is a recipient of the Arthur C. Clarke Lifetime Achievement Award. He has written numerous New York Times bestselling books including The Future of Humanity, The Future of the Mind, Physics of the Future, Physics of the Impossible and The God Equation: The Quest for a Theory of Everything.

Peter Diamandis: A pioneer in innovation, longevity, and exponential technologies, and named by Fortune as one of the World's 50 Greatest Leaders.

Mr. Diamandis is the Founder and Executive Chairman of XPRIZE Foundation, which has launched over $600 million in competitions, driving more than $10 billion in research and development across space, health, robotics, climate, quantum, and AI. He also co-founded Singularity University, Link-Exponential Ventures, BOLD Capital Partners, and multiple companies focused on extending human healthspan and accelerating technological progress.







Summit speakers also include:



Roger James Hamilton, Founder & CEO of Genius Group Ltd

Lev Kroll, CEO of Nuanu Creative City

Merry Riana, Entrepreneur and Founder of Merry Riana Learning Centre

Iwan Sugata, Founder and Catalyst, MANOUV

Eva Mantziou, Chief People Officer & Chief Legal Officer of Genius Group

Charlie Hearn, Founder of Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios

Jacek Kaczynski, Education Innovator, Discover Lab Indonesia Ni Komang Sri Junisabtika, Venue Manager of Magic Garden

Highlights of the summit include:



The top 10 trends in the ABC's of the Future: AI, Blockchain, and Community

Forums on Entrepreneurship, Education and Environment

Launch of the inaugural Genius Awards, highlighting AI powered, impact driven projects.

Tour of the rapidly growing Genius School campus and Future School model Launch of the Genius City showcase and launch roadmap.



Genius Group's CEO, Roger James Hamilton, said“Following the success of the first Genius Future Summit in 2025, we are looking forward to welcoming back entrepreneurs, investors and changemakers from across Asia for our second annual summit. The accelerating rate of change across all exponential technologies makes the topic of our summit more relevant than ever this year. We also look forward to welcoming students of Genius School as well as our first cohort of humanoid robots, who will be joining our attendees for the first time this November.”

To find out more about the Genius Future Summit, visit:



About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will”,“plan,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

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