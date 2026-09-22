Travel Trackers Acquired By Volaris Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Travel Trackers is a tuck-in to Adapt IT Hospitality's ResRequest business in South Africa, further strengthening its hospitality expertise

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group announced the acquisition of Travel Trackers, a South African provider of business intelligence and analytics software designed specifically for the guided African safari industry. Travel Trackers will join ResRequest, part of Adapt IT Hospitality.

“Travel Trackers brings us a portable analytics and AI capability for our hospitality division, accelerating our roadmap by years rather than quarters,” said Tony Vicente, CEO of Adapt IT.“Integration into the ResRequest client base is the first development, but the ambition is broader - one platform where operational data, analytics and the client relationship sit together, developed and delivered as a single experience.”

Headquartered in Hoedspruit, South Africa, Travel Trackers provides hospitality-focused business intelligence and analytics solutions that transform operational data into practical, easy-to-use reporting. Its platform brings together data from multiple property management systems, helping hospitality operators better understand performance, identify trends, and make more informed commercial and operational decisions.

Travel Trackers brings deep expertise in the guided African safari industry. Members of its team have worked as safari guides, head guides, guide trainers, and camp managers, giving the business firsthand knowledge of the operational challenges its customers face.

“Travel Trackers adds extensive hospitality knowledge and strong analytics expertise to the Group,” said Reginald Sibeko, Managing Director of Micros South Africa.“What excites us now is the opportunity for Travel Trackers and ResRequest to build together, combining their analytics experience with our technology and wider AI capability. We'll start by creating smarter tools for our own customers, but the opportunity is much bigger than that, with real potential to take those solutions into the broader hospitality industry.”

The acquisition builds on a longstanding relationship between the Travel Trackers and ResRequest teams, creating a strong foundation for collaboration and future innovation.

“We've worked closely with Tom and Kate for years, so bringing Travel Trackers into ResRequest feels like a very natural next step,” said Jill Bennett-Howes, CEO of ResRequest.“They understand hospitality and data, and they have a real talent for turning that data into something useful for customers. What excites us now is the opportunity to give that expertise a much bigger platform, across ResRequest, Micros and the wider hospitality industry, while exploring what new analytics and AI-led solutions we can build together.”

Travel Trackers currently supports ResRequest customers, a small number of Opera customers, and hospitality businesses using other PMS platforms outside the Group. The business also provides a limited number of solutions to non-tourism customers.

Going forward, the primary focus will remain firmly on hospitality, where Travel Trackers' industry knowledge, analytics expertise and access to the wider Group's technology capabilities provide the strongest opportunity for growth.

As part of Adapt IT Hospitality, the Travel Trackers team will report to Jill Bennett-Howes, CEO of ResRequest.

About Travel Trackers

Founded in 2010, Travel Trackers provides business intelligence and analytics solutions for the guided African safari and broader hospitality industries. Its technology consolidates operational data from multiple property management systems and transforms it into accessible reporting that helps hospitality operators monitor performance, identify trends, and make informed business decisions.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at

For more information:

Ryan Hill

Chief of Staff, Volaris Group

Tel: +1 416-831-0305

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