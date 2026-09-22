Ninepoint Partners Launches First US ETF Focused On North American Energy Independence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENRG brings together energy producers, infrastructure, nuclear and critical minerals as power demand rises Launch comes as rising power demand and concerns over supply security drive the need for investment across North America's energy system Gives U.S. investors exposure to Ninepoint's deep sector expertise across energy, mining and infrastructure TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) today announced the launch of the Ninepoint North American Energy Independence ETF (“ENRG” or the“Fund”), which begins trading on the NYSE Arca this morning. As Ninepoint's first U.S.-listed ETF, ENRG gives investors exposure to a portfolio of companies we believe are positioned to help meet North America's growing energy needs. Artificial intelligence, data centers, industrial reshoring and electrification are increasing demand for reliable power and the infrastructure needed to deliver it. At the same time, geopolitical fragmentation is increasing the strategic value of secure energy supplies and critical materials. Together, these forces are driving investment across a larger, more integrated North American energy system. “Few regions can match the United States and Canada's combination of energy resources, infrastructure, reliable power, strategic materials, technical expertise and capital. But those resources need investment to reach the businesses and households that depend on them,” said John Wilson, Co-CEO, Managing Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager at Ninepoint.“That means investment in producers, pipelines, reliable power and the materials needed to expand the grid. ENRG brings those opportunities into one portfolio, backed by a team with decades of experience evaluating the businesses behind them.” Canada and the United States are already deeply connected through an energy system built over decades. In 2025, Canada remained the largest source of U.S. crude oil imports and supplied virtually all U.S. pipeline natural gas imports. Cross-border pipelines and transmission lines connect Canadian resources with U.S. refineries, power markets and industrial customers. “Energy security stopped being an abstraction with Russia's war in Ukraine and China's export controls on rare earths,” said Eric Nuttall, Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager at Ninepoint.“Securing dependable supplies of fuel and critical materials is now a priority for governments and businesses planning new factories, data centers and power generation. Cost still matters enormously. But buyers also need supply they can count on, and few regions can match North America's combination of resource scale, infrastructure, reliable power, strategic materials and economic stability.” Investing in the Companies Powering North America ENRG invests across four connected parts of the North American energy system:

Energy Supply: Oil and gas producers that supply the fuel required by homes, businesses and industry.

Energy Transport: Pipelines and infrastructure that move energy from producing regions to customers and export markets.

Reliable Baseload Power: Nuclear and uranium businesses that support dependable, round-the-clock electricity. Electrification Inputs: Copper and critical-mineral companies supplying strategic inputs for grids, data centers, electrification and other energy infrastructure.

The Fund combines Ninepoint's proprietary scoring framework with sector-specific fundamental research. Companies are assessed on their North American exposure, strategic importance and reliability. Portfolio managers also consider valuations, financial strength and market conditions when selecting investments and determining position sizes.

Fund Details Fund name Ninepoint North American Energy Independence ETF Ticker and exchange ENRG | NYSE Arca Structure Actively managed exchange-traded fund Expense ratio 0.65%

Portfolio 25–50 equity securities Geographic focus Canada, Mexico and the United States; up to 10% outside North America Portfolio managers John Wilson, Eric Nuttall, Nawojka Wachowiak, Keegan Stoyles, Jeffrey Sayer,

Colin Watson, Qiao Duan, Andy Hicks



Ninepoint's portfolio managers for ENRG each bring extensive investment experience and complementary expertise across energy, mining and infrastructure. Ninepoint Partners LP serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. Tidal Investments LLC serves as investment adviser.

For more information on ENRG please visit .

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing over $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

You can request other information or make general inquiries about the Funds by contacting the Funds at the Ninepoint ETFs, c/o U.S. Bank Global Fund Services, P.O. Box 701, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53201-0701 or calling (855) 994-3888.

Shareholder reports and other information about the Fund are also available:

Free of charge from the SEC's EDGAR database on the SEC's website at ; or

Free of charge from the Funds Internet website at Ninepointetfs.com; or

For a fee, by e-mail request to ...

Media Inquiries:

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Andy Radia/Emma Rosh

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Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (855) 994-3888. or visit com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk, including the loss of principal.

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Energy Sector Risk. Energy markets can be significantly affected by fluctuations in energy prices and the supply and demand of energy fuels. The Fund's performance is closely tied to developments in the energy sector, and at times, securities of companies in this sector may lag behind other sectors or the broader market.

North America Investing Risk. A decrease in imports or exports, changes in trade regulations or an economic recession in any North American country can have a significant economic effect on the entire North American region and on some or all of the North American countries in which the Fund invests.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes.

Concentration Risk. The Fund's investments will be concentrated in energy-related industries. As a result, the value of Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares that invest in securities of companies in a broader range of industries.

Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in securities or other instruments of non-U.S. issuers involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is“non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.