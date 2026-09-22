Ninepoint Partners Launches First US ETF Focused On North American Energy Independence
|Fund Details
|Fund name
|Ninepoint North American Energy Independence ETF
|Ticker and exchange
|ENRG | NYSE Arca
|Structure
|Actively managed exchange-traded fund
|Expense ratio
| 0.65%
|Portfolio
|25–50 equity securities
|Geographic focus
|Canada, Mexico and the United States; up to 10% outside North America
|Portfolio managers
| John Wilson, Eric Nuttall, Nawojka Wachowiak, Keegan Stoyles, Jeffrey Sayer,
Colin Watson, Qiao Duan, Andy Hicks
Ninepoint's portfolio managers for ENRG each bring extensive investment experience and complementary expertise across energy, mining and infrastructure. Ninepoint Partners LP serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. Tidal Investments LLC serves as investment adviser.
For more information on ENRG please visit .
About Ninepoint Partners LP
Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing over $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.
You can request other information or make general inquiries about the Funds by contacting the Funds at the Ninepoint ETFs, c/o U.S. Bank Global Fund Services, P.O. Box 701, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53201-0701 or calling (855) 994-3888.
Shareholder reports and other information about the Fund are also available:
Free of charge from the SEC's EDGAR database on the SEC's website at ; or
Free of charge from the Funds Internet website at Ninepointetfs.com; or
For a fee, by e-mail request to ...
Media Inquiries:
Longacre Square Partners
Andy Radia/Emma Rosh
...
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (855) 994-3888. or visit com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.
Investments involve risk, including the loss of principal.
Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.
Energy Sector Risk. Energy markets can be significantly affected by fluctuations in energy prices and the supply and demand of energy fuels. The Fund's performance is closely tied to developments in the energy sector, and at times, securities of companies in this sector may lag behind other sectors or the broader market.
North America Investing Risk. A decrease in imports or exports, changes in trade regulations or an economic recession in any North American country can have a significant economic effect on the entire North American region and on some or all of the North American countries in which the Fund invests.
Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes.
Concentration Risk. The Fund's investments will be concentrated in energy-related industries. As a result, the value of Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares that invest in securities of companies in a broader range of industries.
Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in securities or other instruments of non-U.S. issuers involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies.
New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.
Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is“non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.
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