Sabre Sponsored Listings Now Available Through Koddi Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration gives hotel advertisers new access to premium placements across Sabre Mosaic Agency Workspace, expanding the inventory available alongside other leading travel platforms through Koddi Demand

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi, the leading commerce media company for enterprises, today announced that Sabre Sponsored Listings are now available through Koddi Demand, giving hotel advertisers a new way to increase property visibility with travel advisors and corporate travel bookers within Sabre's booking workflow.

Through Sabre Sponsored Listings, hotel brands can increase the visibility of their properties directly within the shopping and booking workflow used by travel advisors and corporate travel sellers. The solution creates an opportunity for advertisers to engage a high-intent audience at meaningful moments in the booking journey, helping hotel brands influence property selection at the point of booking.

With Sabre Sponsored Listings available through Koddi Demand, hotel advertisers can incorporate Sabre's B2B inventory into broader travel media strategies while managing campaigns through the same platform and measurement infrastructure they use for their other media investments. Koddi Demand provides the technology advertisers need to plan, activate and measure campaigns at scale, including automated campaign delivery, forecasting, pacing and attribution.

This integration gives hotel marketers greater visibility and control across their travel media portfolios while opening access to a unique advertising environment that sits within a secure travel advisor and corporate booking workflow.

“Hotels increasingly want to reach travelers across the full journey without adding more fragmented buying and measurement workflows,” said Chris Heike, VP of Operations and Program Management at Koddi.“Sabre gives advertisers access to an incredibly valuable audience at an important moment in the booking process. Bringing that opportunity into Koddi Demand gives our hotel partners another premium channel they can incorporate into their media strategies alongside the other travel platforms they already manage with Koddi.”

Sabre operates one of the travel industry's most important marketplaces, connecting travel suppliers with agencies and travel management companies around the world. Sabre Sponsored Listings brings visibility directly into this environment, creating a differentiated opportunity for hotel advertisers to reach a highly engaged audience as travel decisions are being researched and made.

Travel advisors and travel management companies play an important role in high-value corporate and leisure bookings. Sabre Mosaic connects travel sellers in more than 190 countries, creating an opportunity for suppliers to reach travel professionals at the point where they are evaluating accommodations and making booking decisions to serve their customers.

“Sabre Media creates an opportunity for travel suppliers to engage a highly valuable audience directly within the booking workflow,” said John Peebles, General Manager Media.“By making these premium placements accessible through Koddi Demand, we can make it easier for hotel advertisers to incorporate Sabre into their broader media strategies and connect with travel advisors at meaningful moments in the decision process.”

The integration builds on Koddi Demand's growing travel media ecosystem. Hotel advertisers use Koddi Demand to activate, optimize and measure media across leading travel platforms, helping them manage increasingly complex portfolios of sponsored placements through a unified technology layer.

For hotel marketers, the combination of Koddi Demand and Sabre Sponsored Listings bring together streamlined media management and differentiated inventory, providing a new channel to increase property visibility, engage travel advisors and measure performance alongside other travel media investments.

As travel media expands across marketplaces, metasearch platforms, online travel agencies and other digital environments, Koddi Demand gives hotel marketers the infrastructure to manage those opportunities at scale while allowing each media owner to maintain its own differentiated audience, inventory and advertising experience.

About Koddi

Koddi is the leading commerce media platform powering the world's most ambitious media networks and brands. Built on first-party data, cutting-edge agentic decisioning, and over a decade of experience powering billions in media spend, Koddi enables enterprises across commerce verticals to launch and scale media networks, drive monetization, and deliver next- generation consumer experiences.

Koddi Demand helps advertisers manage, optimize and measure media investments across leading commerce and travel platforms through advanced automation, forecasting, pacing and attribution.

Koddi partners include Babylist, Booking.com, Cars.com, Fanatics, Gopuff, Grubhub, Kohl's, Kroger, and many more. Learn more at koddi.com.

About Sabre

Powering the agentic revolution in travel. Sabre is an AI-native technology leader, backed by one of the world's largest travel data clouds. With AI at its core and operating at unparalleled scale, Sabre transforms insights into innovation, empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Sabre is built on an open, modular, cloud-native architecture and serves as the backbone for both established leaders and bold, new disruptors, guiding them to the next age of travel retailing through intelligent, connected, and personalized experiences. For more information visit

Media Contact

Rachel Jermansky, SamsonPR for Koddi

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