Sailpoint To Host Analyst And Investor Webcast To Recap Navigate Innovations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in enterprise identity security, will host a live webcast and product demo for financial analysts and investors on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will provide a comprehensive recap of the strategic product introductions and platform capabilities unveiled at Navigate, SailPoint's premier annual identity security conference.

The webcast will be available on SailPoint's website at investor.sailpoint.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

Additionally, keynotes and mainstage sessions live from Navigate in Austin (October 5–8) will be streamed in real-time, learn more at sailpoint.com/navigate/austin.

About SailPoint

SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL) is defining the new era of adaptive identity security. In a world where non-human identities now significantly outnumber humans, our AI-powered platform unifies identity, security, and data intelligence to protect today's enterprise from advanced identity-based threats. We deliver the identity solution that spans both the breadth of identities and the depth of context needed to drive real-time access with confidence. Built on principles like zero-standing privilege and contextualized risk, our SailPoint platform transforms identity from a point of vulnerability into a powerful security advantage. Trusted by many of the world's leading organizations, SailPoint secures the enterprise with intelligent, autonomous identity security.

Investor Relations Contact

Scott Schmitz, SVP IR

...

Media Relations Contact

Shannon Paulk, Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

...