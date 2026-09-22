French Army Technical Section (STAT) Awards Novacium A Contract To Supply High-Capacity Prototype Batteries For Tactical Radios

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Novacium was selected based on the performance of its very high-capacity GEN 3 and GEN 4 cylindrical cells, designed for high-capacity battery applications. The contract was awarded at the end of June 2026

MONTREAL and SOLAIZE, France, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08 ) is pleased to inform its shareholders that its strategic partner, NOVACIUM SAS, a French deep-tech company specializing in green engineering of materials for energy applications, has announced that the French Army Technical Section ("STAT") awarded it a contract [1] at the end of June 2026 for the development and supply of high-capacity prototype batteries to be evaluated in tactical radios. For procedural reasons, the award could not be announced prior to today.

From Initial Evaluation to Contract Award: More Than Eighteen Months of Technical Collaboration

In August 2024, STAT, the French Army organization responsible for evaluating and qualifying equipment for land forces, contacted Novacium after reviewing published results from cells developed using its silicon-based anode material. The organization sought to evaluate the possibility of integrating Novacium's cells into the batteries used in its tactical radios.

Following six months of internal development, Novacium's teams developed two battery prototypes, which were provided to STAT in April 2025. The initial results were conclusive: with comparable form factors and interfaces, energy capacity increased by 23% compared with the reference battery.







Image 1) Photos illustrating the use of Novacium's high-capacity batteries

Building on these results, in September 2025 Novacium met with France's Directorate General of Armaments (DGA), Defence Innovation Agency (AID), and STAT to propose a work program to develop very high-capacity prototype batteries.

Several months of discussions followed to refine the program around an ambitious objective: significantly increasing, or potentially doubling, the energy capacity of tactical radio batteries without modifying existing connectors, chargers, or interfaces. This work resulted in a contract award to Novacium at the end of June 2026.

Selection Based on the Performance of Novacium's High-Capacity Cells

Novacium was selected based on the performance of its very high-capacity GEN 3 and GEN 4 cylindrical cells, designed for high-capacity battery applications. This distinctive energy density made it possible to propose a solution capable of meeting STAT's objective: significantly increasing the operating time of tactical radios without disrupting existing charging infrastructure, procedures or the logistics chain.

The contract provides for delivery in successive batches, structured around operational field feedback (RETEX). The first batch of prototypes will undergo an evaluation campaign under operational conditions, after which STAT and Novacium will jointly prepare a detailed RETEX. Lessons learned from this evaluation will guide design adjustments before production of a second batch that will better reflect a series-production configuration .







Image 2) Novacium battery for tactical radios and GEN 4 21700 cells

“The award of this contract by STAT represents an important recognition of Novacium's expertise in designing high-performance cells and batteries for demanding environments. We were selected because our GEN 3 and GEN 4 cells offer a distinctive energy density capable of meeting particularly demanding specifications. This program illustrates our strategy: applying our materials and battery expertise to critical defence and security applications,” said Dr. Jed Kraiem, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of Novacium.

Potential Applications with Other Allied Forces

The expertise deployed under this program (high-capacity cell integration, battery management system adaptation and enclosure design) could be applied to other battery formats for tactical radios used by the armed forces of NATO member countries. A successful evaluation by STAT could serve as a technical reference to support this approach. However, each adaptation would remain subject to the relevant platform's specific requirements, qualification testing, and separate procurement decisions.

“Novacium's selection by the French Army's technical organization responsible for equipment evaluation and qualification represents an important step in validating its expertise,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc., which serves as President of Novacium.“If the evaluation phase confirms the expected performance, this program could become a relevant technical reference for presenting the solution to other allied forces with comparable requirements. For HPQ, every advance Novacium makes in the defence sector also strengthens the strategic value of our 36.8% interest in Novacium, as well as the potential to commercialize in North America the technologies covered by our licensing agreement.”

This contract is part of the continued development of Novacium's activities in the defence and autonomous systems sectors. It follows the August 19, 2026, announcement of a first order for battery packs intended to power drones to be delivered to a French Army regiment through LN'INNOV.

Additional Information:

[1] A“marché,” in the context of French public procurement, refers to a paid contract entered between a public purchaser and an economic operator to meet a requirement for works, supplies or services in exchange for a price or equivalent consideration. In this case, the contract awarded to Novacium covers the development and supply, in successive batches, of prototype batteries intended for evaluation by STAT. The financial terms and quantities covered by the contract are subject to confidentiality obligations and are not disclosed.

About Novacium SAS

Novacium is a French deep-tech company based in Solaize, specializing in the development and production of silicon-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries using a proprietary process. Novacium also designs custom battery cells and packs for demanding applications, particularly in the defence, aerospace and portable energy sectors.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based industrial issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: HPQ), focused on innovation in advanced materials and the development of critical processes.

HPQ holds a strategic 36.8% interest in Novacium, its research, development and commercialization partner. Together, HPQ and Novacium are developing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3 and Gen4) for batteries, pursuing the commercialization of ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing innovative technologies for clean hydrogen production and the energy recovery of waste materials. HPQ holds the exclusive rights to commercialize these technologies in North America.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions regarding technological performance, market demand, permitting, financing, supply chains and economic conditions. These statements involve significant risks, including delays, regulatory issues, competition, availability of financing and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Detailed risk factors are presented in HPQ's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking statements are provided solely to outline management's future expectations and objectives. A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to the HPQ Endura+ batteries project is available for download [here ]. Additional information regarding the Company is available on SEDAR+ () and on the Company's website at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

NOVACIUM SAS

Dr. Jed Kraiem, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer

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HPQ Silicon Inc.

Bernard J. Tourillon, BAA, MBA, President and CEO

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



