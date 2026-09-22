Quest Academy Expands Deployment Of Zeroeyes Gun Detection Technology Following Early Success

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Utah Charter School Builds on Proactive Safety Strategy with Expanded Implementation

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced an expansion of its proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software deployment at Quest Academy Charter School, following a successful one-year deployment. This move reinforces the school's commitment to protecting students, staff, and visitors from gun-related threats.

Located in West Haven, Utah, Quest Academy serves approximately 1,000 students and employs 100 faculty and staff across its K–9 STEM-focused program. The campus consists of two primary buildings, Q1 for grades K–5 and Q2 for grades 6–9, as well as additional portable classrooms. Situated in a unique area transitioning from rural farmland to growing residential development, the school blends a unified community environment with increasing suburban expansion.

Quest Academy has implemented a layered security approach that includes internal and external surveillance cameras, controlled access points for gates, classrooms, and entryways, and strong collaboration with local law enforcement. The school operates within the jurisdiction of the Weber County Sheriff's Office and maintains close relationships with surrounding police departments, supported by an engaged parent community and active volunteer group, Parent Organization Quest Academy (POQA).

“Since initially deploying ZeroEyes, we have seen the value of adding proactive, technology-driven monitoring to our existing safety measures,” said Dr. Dave Bullock, director of Quest Academy Charter School.“Expanding this solution allows us to further enhance our layered security strategy, ensuring we are not only prepared to respond to potential threats but positioned to identify and address them before they escalate.”

The initial deployment of ZeroEyes was supported in part by the Utah State Board of Education's School Safety and Support Grant Program, designed to help schools adopt advanced security technologies. Building on early success, Quest Academy chose to expand the system across more areas of campus to increase coverage and situational awareness.

ZeroEyes' threat detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence - including visual description, gun type, and last known location - to law enforcement and school administrators, often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

“Schools today require a balance of advanced technology and experienced human oversight to effectively address safety challenges,” said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes.“ Quest Academy is demonstrating a strong commitment to proactive security and continuous improvement, helping to create a safer environment for students and staff.”

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.co.

Media Contact:

Mark Prindle

Fusion PR

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