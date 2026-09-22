Tillamook Automates Nearly 300,000 Annual EDI Transactions With Truecommerce To Power National Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Farmer-owned dairy cooperative builds enterprise-ready EDI foundation, enabling near-zero touch order processing and seamless management of 40+ 3PL partners

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, today shared key results from its work with Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), the farmer-owned cooperative behind Tillamook's®award-winning dairy products. As Tillamook expanded nationally and moved to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management (FSCM), the company chose TrueCommerce to implement a scalable electronic data interchange (EDI) solution enabling seamless integration with its enterprise resource planning (ERP) and to support an increasingly complex supply chain.

Building an EDI Foundation for National Scale

As Tillamook's distribution footprint grew, so did the complexity of its supply chain. The company needed a flexible, integrated platform capable of managing a wide range of partner relationships, transaction types, and food manufacturing-specific requirements, including non-standard units like random-weight cheese blocks, pounds, and gallons.

"EDI was becoming increasingly important to our business," said Evelyn Austin, Sr. Director of Business Enabling Systems at Tillamook. "We wanted a solution that could integrate smoothly with our ERP and support both our internal processes and the needs of our external partners."

Tillamook selected TrueCommerce for its purpose-built EDI solution designed specifically for Dynamics 365 FSCM, prioritizing seamless integration, scalability, and the flexibility to manage both in-house and outsourced processes.

High-volume automation without added headcount

With TrueCommerce, Tillamook achieved measurable operational impact, including:



Automated roughly 300,000 annual EDI transactions without adding staff.

Eliminated manual processes that would have required 2-3 additional staff members.

Enabled near-zero touch order processing and improved efficiency.

Successfully managed a network of 40+ external 3PL partners. Rapidly adapted to evolving customer requirements, including on-demand Advanced Shipping Notices (ASNs).



Tillamook also automated order validation and reduced manual intervention, improving both accuracy and speed across the supply chain.

"Tillamook shows how heritage brands can scale efficiently for today's supply chain demands with tightly integrated, flexible EDI and ERP systems," said David Paulus, Client Manager at TrueCommerce. "By building an enterprise-ready EDI foundation for Dynamics 365 FSCM, Tillamook has automated high-volume transactions, reduced manual effort, and remained agile as customer and logistics requirements evolve."

Learn more by reading the full case study.

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About Tillamook

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook's®internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese, yogurt, sour cream and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit.

About TrueCommerce

At TrueCommerce, we empower businesses to improve their supply chain performance and drive better business outcomes. Through a single connection to our high-performance global supply chain network, businesses receive more than just EDI, they get access to a fully integrated network that connects their customers, suppliers, logistics partners and internal systems. Our cloud-based, fully managed services help businesses achieve end-to-end supply chain management, streamlined delivery, and simplified operations. Our e-invoicing solution enables businesses with subsidiaries across Europe and worldwide to stay compliant with local requirements when sending electronic invoices. With 30+ years of expertise and trusted partnership, TrueCommerce helps businesses reach their true supply chain potential today while preparing them for the future with our integration-agnostic network. That's why thousands of companies-from SMBs to the global Fortune 100, across various industries-rely on us. To learn more, visit .

TrueCommerce is a trademark of True Commerce, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon, and Decatur, Illinois, and employs more than 1,100 team members. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit