Kids Are Back In School. Their Shopping Isn't Done Yet.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Circana data shows consumers delaying back-to-school purchases and spending later into the season as they carefully balance budgets, value, and brand preferences.

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO – September 22, 2026 - Back-to-school shopping started later than ever as families hold onto summer vacations longer and take a more strategic approach to spending, according to new Weekly Retail Tracking data analysis from Circana, LLC. Through the first ten weeks of the season, revenue reached$3.37B, down 1% year over year. In the week ending September 5, sales revenue increased 4.2% compared to the same week last year.

“Consumers are increasingly choosing to wait before making their back-to-school purchases,” said Ben Arnold, industry advisor, Office Supplies at Circana.“While shoppers remain engaged in the category, many are delaying purchases until closer to the start of the school year and becoming more intentional about how they spend their money.”

There has been a significant shift in shopping behavior, and the difference between the season's early and late performances underscores this shift. During the first five weeks of the 2026 back-to-school season, office supplies revenue declined 4% compared to the same period last year. However, spending accelerated sharply in Week 6 - traditionally the season's peak shopping week - which mitigated the season's losses slightly. After year-over-year declines during each of the first six weeks of the season, revenue increased and accelerated in each of the last four consecutive weeks (Aug 9-Sept 5), as shoppers continued purchasing later into the traditional back-to-school shopping season.

The recent strong week-over-week gains suggest that spending is increasingly concentrated in the final weeks leading up to the start of school. And the retail calendar is further contributing to the delayed spending trends with the shift of promotional weeks into June and later timing of Labor Day. At the same time, consumers are redefining what value means in an environment of persistently elevated prices. Rather than simply seeking the lowest-cost options, families are carefully comparing brands, pack sizes, and retail channels while prioritizing purchases they view as essential.

“Consumers have not stopped spending, but, as budgets remain under pressure, shoppers are focused on maximizing every dollar they spend, becoming more selective and deliberate,” added Arnold.“Value today extends beyond price. Consumers are looking for products that meet their specific needs, and, in many cases, they remain loyal to brands and products they trust.”

Recent consumer research conducted as part of Circana's Future of Office Supplies forecast found that 41% of consumers say they will continue purchasing the same brands and products they typically buy, even if prices increase because of tariffs. That figure represents a seven-percentage-point increase compared to a year ago, highlighting the importance of brand preference and product familiarity in purchase decisions.

While sensitivity to price remains a key factor across office supply categories, the findings indicate that consumers are weighing a broader set of considerations when making purchasing decisions.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.





CONTACT: Janine Marshall Circana...