ABM Launches Technical Training Center To Help Meet Growing Demand For Semiconductor Talent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Boise facility will help prepare the next generation of technicians for careers supporting advanced semiconductor manufacturing

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With demand for skilled semiconductor technicians continuing to outpace supply, ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, operations, production maintenance, and infrastructure solutions, today announced the grand opening of the ABM Technical Training Center in Boise, Idaho, one of the nation's fastest-growing semiconductor manufacturing hubs. The center draws on the specialized semiconductor expertise ABM added through its acquisition of WGNSTAR earlier this year, further expanding ABM's technical training capabilities to support the industry's growing workforce needs.

The Boise center extends ABM's existing semiconductor training footprint in Austin, Texas, and is expected to have capacity for approximately 500 participants annually at launch. It features a comprehensive, industry-aligned training program that combines instructor-led classroom learning, hands-on technical labs, and virtual reality simulations covering the core systems that support semiconductor manufacturing.

Developed by ABM semiconductor subject matter experts and endorsed by SEMI, the global industry association serving the electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, the program provides participants with the foundational knowledge and practical skills needed to succeed in entry-level technical roles across semiconductor manufacturing environments. Graduates will also earn an industry-recognized Swagelok certification as part of the curriculum.

"The future of American semiconductor manufacturing depends not only on building more fabrication plants, but on developing the workforce to operate them," said Ed Marcil, President of Manufacturing & Distribution at ABM. "Across the industry, demand for qualified and credentialed technicians continues to outpace the available workforce, creating one of the biggest challenges facing manufacturers today. Through ABM's new Technical Training Center, we are helping create faster pathways into technical careers because the industry's ability to grow depends on the people who keep these operations running."

Governor Brad Little added,“Idaho is a national leader in advanced semiconductor manufacturing, and investments like ABM's Technical Training Center ensure we are preparing Idahoans to fill the good-paying jobs that industry is creating. By bringing hands-on training and industry-recognized credentials to Boise, ABM is helping build the skilled workforce we need to support innovation, strengthen our economy, and keep Idaho at the forefront of America's semiconductor future. I appreciate ABM's investment in Idaho and its commitment to preparing the next generation of technicians.”

Designed to complement existing education and workforce initiatives, the employer-agnostic program prepares participants for technical careers supporting semiconductor manufacturers, equipment suppliers, and facilities operators. By providing industry-aligned training before participants enter semiconductor environments, the program helps strengthen workforce readiness and better prepare technicians to contribute on the job.

About ABM



ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world's largest providers of integrated operations, production maintenance, facility, and infrastructure solutions. Through its manufacturing and distribution business, ABM helps many of the world's leading manufacturers optimize production environments with specialized operations, maintenance, infrastructure, and workforce solutions.

ABM provides comprehensive support to the semiconductor industry, helping clients maintain critical manufacturing environments, improve operational performance, and develop the skilled workforce needed to support continued industry growth.

With more than 100,000 team members and over $8 billion in annual revenue, ABM serves clients across manufacturing and distribution, semiconductor, mission critical, commercial real estate, aviation, education, and other essential industries. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

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Michael Valentino

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