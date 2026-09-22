Northern Discovery Metals Reports Progress On Stage 1 Exploration At The Vent Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 117 soil and 34 rock chip samples collected at the Vent Copper Project

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Discovery Metals Inc. (CSE: NOR) (FSE: M1V0) (“ Northern Discovery” or the“ Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing Stage 1 exploration program at the Vent Copper Project (“Vent” or the“Project”), located in the Alberni Mining Division on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The field team has collected 117 soil samples and 34 rock chip samples to date as part of a program of geological mapping, prospecting and targeted sampling. The Company holds an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Project.

The work is being carried out by Geomap Exploration Inc. and follows the Company's September 3, 2026 mobilization announcement. Stage 1 is designed to refine exploration priorities by examining the relationships between previously identified mineralization responses, geological contacts, structures, alteration and veining. The program was designed to initially focus on the Vent-Ken and Sentinel Peak areas and includes ground checks of priority magnetic and VLF-EM features.

Fieldwork to date has included systematic soil sampling and the examination and sampling of selected rock exposures. Preliminary field descriptions include volcanic and intrusive rocks, with localized chlorite alteration, quartz veining and minor pyrite noted at selected rock sampling sites. These observations will help inform the geological interpretation of the sampling results. Laboratory analysis is required to determine the potential for any metal content, and no assay results from the current program are reported in this release.

“The field team is building the geological and geochemical dataset we need to guide the next stage of exploration at Vent,” said Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer and Director of Northern Discovery Metals.“Our priority is to bring the sampling, geological observations and existing geophysical information together to identify where more detailed follow-up is warranted. This systematic approach will help us direct future work toward the strongest targets.”

Qualified Person Statement

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, and a“Qualified Person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

For a further discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see the technical report entitled, Technical Report on the Vent Copper Property, Alberni Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, NTS Map 092F03W,” dated July 22, 2026, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at Property is an exploration-stage mineral property with no current mineral resource or mineral reserve estimates.

About Northern Discovery Metals Inc.

Northern Discovery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is exploring for copper at its Vent Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Northern Discovery Metals intends to advance the Project through systematic exploration and evaluation of its mineral potential.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: (604) 294-3020

Email:...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "targeted", "may", "will", "could", "would" and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "will", "may" or "could" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing, duration, scope and focus of the Stage 1 exploration program at the Property; the proposed geological mapping, prospecting and rock and soil sampling; the evaluation and follow-up of geochemical responses, magnetic and VLF-EM responses and other evidence encountered during the program; the integration of program results with existing geological, geochemical and geophysical information; the refinement of the Company's geological model and ranking of priority areas; the potential identification of coherent geological and geochemical targets; the possible undertaking of focused induced-polarization or other ground geophysical work; the potential refinement and ranking of drill targets; and the Company's plans to systematically explore, evaluate and advance the Property.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the availability of personnel, contractors, equipment, supplies and financing on acceptable terms; the accuracy, reliability and completeness of historical and existing geological, geochemical and geophysical data; the ability to obtain and maintain all required permits, approvals and access arrangements; suitable weather, access and field conditions; the performance of Geomap and other contractors in accordance with applicable work plans; and the absence of material adverse changes in applicable laws, commodity prices, market conditions or the Company's business and financial position. Although the Company considers these assumptions reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: delays, interruptions, changes in scope or cost overruns affecting the exploration program; adverse weather, access, terrain, wildfire or other field conditions; the inability to secure or maintain permits, approvals, land access, personnel, contractors, equipment, supplies or sufficient financing; contractor performance and operational risks; accidents, environmental incidents and other hazards inherent in mineral exploration; the possibility that sampling, mapping, prospecting or geophysical work will not verify or explain historical anomalies, identify mineralization or produce coherent targets; the risk that geochemical or geophysical anomalies are not indicative of economic mineralization; uncertainties inherent in geological interpretation, data verification and the estimation of exploration potential; the preliminary nature of exploration results and the possibility that results from one area are not representative of the Property as a whole; title, option agreement and property access risks; fluctuations in commodity prices and market conditions; changes in laws, regulations, permitting requirements or government policies; competition for capital, personnel and equipment; and the additional risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with applicable securities regulatory authorities. There can be no assurance that the exploration program will proceed as currently contemplated, be completed on the expected timeline or at all, or achieve the anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.