Encore Appoints Former Royal Canadian Air Force Commander Michael Hood As Strategic Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Technologies Corp. ("Encore" or the "Company") (CSE: ENCR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lieutenant-General (Retired) Michael (Mike) Hood, CMM, CD, former Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force, as Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Hood brings more than three decades of military leadership, including senior responsibilities in force development, international security policy and strategic operations. As Strategic Advisor, he will support Encore's activities and opportunities in the space sector through strategic advice, business development, and government and industry relationships. His appointment is particularly relevant to the Company's previously announced strategic investment in Solstar Space Company ("Solstar").

Highlights



Former Royal Canadian Air Force Commander Michael Hood appointed Strategic Advisor.



Mr. Hood brings more than three decades of military and aerospace leadership, including extensive experience in capability planning, mission requirements and the adoption of mission-critical technologies.

Appointment strengthens Encore's capabilities in business development and government and industry engagement as it advances its space-sector strategy and relationship with Solstar.

“Mike brings the perspective of someone who has led a national air force and understands how operational requirements shape the adoption of new technology,” said Stephen Kukucha, Chief Executive Officer of Encore.“His experience will be particularly valuable as we develop our space-sector strategy and build on our relationship with Solstar. Mike will help us assess business opportunities, develop government and industry relationships, and identify where Encore can contribute strategically.”

“Reliable communications are fundamental to effective operations, and the value of a new capability depends on how well it addresses the needs of the people using it,” said Mr. Hood.“I look forward to working with Encore on its space-sector strategy and helping the team build productive relationships across government and industry. The Company's relationship with Solstar provides a compelling focus for that work as we assess opportunities in space communications and infrastructure.”

Strategic Rationale

Encore closed its strategic investment of approximately US$1.16 million in Solstar on August 4, 2026. Solstar is a U.S.-based company developing communications hardware, software and services for spacecraft and other space infrastructure.

Mr. Hood's experience in military operations, capability planning and international security cooperation is expected to provide valuable perspective as Encore evaluates opportunities associated with its relationship with Solstar, including the needs of prospective commercial and government customers and potential business development and industry collaborations.

Advisory Role

As Strategic Advisor, Mr. Hood will focus on Encore's activities and opportunities in the space sector. His role will include:



Advising on the Company's space-sector activities and opportunities, including those associated with its relationship with Solstar;



Contributing to business development through the identification and assessment of potential commercial opportunities and collaborations in the space sector; and

Supporting the development of government and industry relationships relevant to Encore's space-sector activities.

About Michael Hood

Lieutenant-General (Retired) Michael Hood served as Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force from 2015 to 2018, concluding a Canadian Armed Forces career that began in 1985. His earlier appointments included Deputy Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force, Director of the Strategic Joint Staff, Director General Air Force Development and Deputy Director General of International Security Policy. He also commanded 8 Wing Trenton and both 429 and 436 Transport Squadrons.

Mr. Hood qualified as an Air Combat Systems Officer in 1988 and served primarily on the C-130 Hercules, as well as in an electronic warfare role on the CC-144 Challenger. He holds a master's degree in international relations from Auburn University and completed professional military education in Canada and the United States. He is a Commander of the Order of Military Merit.

In the private sector, Mr. Hood served as Chief of Staff of the JDS Group of Companies and subsequently as President of JDS Operational Technologies. He joined Bluesky Strategy Group as a Senior Associate in 2023 and is a Principal at MH2 Advisory Services, a firm specializing in federal government relations and strategic advice. His commercial advisory work includes innovative technologies, government procurement, operational resilience and corporate strategy.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 400,000 incentive stock options (the“Options”) to an officer and a consultant of the Company. Each Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.35 for a period of three years from the date of grant.

The Options will vest in two equal instalments, with 50% vesting six months after the grant date and the remaining 50% vesting twelve months after the grant date, subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the applicable option agreements. The Options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and are subject to applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

About Encore Technologies Corp.

Encore Technologies Corp. evaluates and advances technology businesses focused on intelligent infrastructure. The Company's strategy includes investments and partnerships in technologies that can enhance connectivity, improve operational efficiency and support resilient infrastructure across established and emerging markets.

For further information contact:

Stephen Kukucha

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 398-4786

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding, among other things, the Company's business strategy, future development plans, expected operational initiatives, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as“expects,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“plans,”“estimates,”“may,”“could,”“would,”“should,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.