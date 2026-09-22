Britecore Introduces AI Copilots, Underwriting Workbench, And Open Agentic Core To Advance Core Insurance Platform Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest platform innovations help P&C insurers automate complex workflows, modernize underwriting, and securely deploy enterprise AI agents directly within their core system

San Mateo, CA, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, the leading cloud-native, AI-embedded core platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, today introduced its latest generation of platform innovations designed to help insurers accelerate underwriting, claims, and policy operations while preparing their organizations for the next generation of enterprise AI.

The latest release introduces three new AI Copilots and expanded intelligent guidance capabilities, a modern Underwriting Workbench, and the Open Agentic Core, an enterprise architecture that enables insurers to securely connect AI agents interacting directly with the BriteCore policy administration system through natural language. Together, these innovations continue BriteCore's commitment to helping insurers increase operational efficiency, improve employee productivity, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

"AI is rapidly evolving from simply generating content to becoming an active participant in core insurance operations," said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. "We're continuously enhancing our platform where AI doesn't exist alongside the core system, it works within it. Whether it's helping underwriters make better decisions, automating first notice of loss, or enabling secure AI agents to execute work directly in BriteCore, these innovations position insurers to realize practical business value today while preparing for what's next."

"P&C insurers are moving beyond isolated AI use cases and looking for ways to embed intelligence directly into the workflows and systems where insurance work gets done,” said Karlyn Carnahan, Head of North America Insurance at Celent.“The next phase of core platform innovation will be defined by the ability to combine AI-assisted decision-making, workflow automation, and secure agentic capabilities with the trusted data, business rules, and governance of the core system. That approach has the potential to help insurers improve productivity today while creating a foundation for increasingly automated operations over time."

Expanding the BriteCore AI Copilot Suite

Building on its growing portfolio of embedded AI capabilities, BriteCore announced several significant enhancements to its AI Copilot portfolio that automate critical insurance workflows while helping employees make faster, better-informed decisions.

The new FNOL Copilot streamlines first notice of loss by automating the intake experience. The Copilot gathers claimant information through natural conversation, validates policy coverage, and creates the claim record in real time, reducing manual data entry while accelerating the claims process from the very first interaction.

BriteCore also introduced its new Submission & Quote Copilot, expanding the previous Submission Intake Copilot into an end-to-end underwriting assistant powered by multiple specialized AI agents working together. The solution ingests applications, statements of value (SOVs), and loss runs, identifies missing or inconsistent information, validates submission completeness, assembles coverages, applies rating, and transforms unstructured submissions into a quotable policy while validating carrier appetite before underwriting begins.

In addition, BriteCore enhanced both the Claims Copilot and Policy Copilot with intelligent insights. Going beyond summarization, the Copilots now proactively identify and prioritize important work, recommend next steps, and enable employees to approve and execute recommended actions. These capabilities help ensure critical tasks are not overlooked while enabling insurers to accelerate business processes, improve consistency, and make more informed decisions.

Introducing the Underwriting Workbench

BriteCore also introduced its new Underwriting Workbench, providing underwriters with a single workspace for underwriting decisions, daily work management, and policy communications. Rather than forcing users to navigate between multiple screens, emails, spreadsheets, and external workflow systems, the Underwriting Workbench brings underwriting activity together into one unified experience.

The Underwriting Workbench combines three connected capabilities that help underwriters stay focused on the work that matters most:



Automated work management, where underwriting rules and system events automatically create, prioritize, and route work.

A modern policy review experience, delivering a cleaner, coverage-based interface that simplifies policy evaluation. AI-powered policy insights, helping users quickly understand policy context, identify key information, and make more informed decisions using advanced policy information synthesis.

Because the Underwriting Workbench is built directly into the BriteCore Platform, insurers benefit from a single source of data, one security model, and automation driven by existing underwriting rules without requiring separate workflow systems, integrations, or duplicate data synchronization.

Introducing the Open Agentic Core

BriteCore also announced the Open Agentic Core, extending its API-first architecture to support secure, enterprise-grade AI agents that can interact directly with the core platform.

The Open Agentic Core expands BriteCore's API coverage to support emerging agentic use cases, enriches API documentation to simplify developer adoption, and introduces an MCP (Model Context Protocol) server layer that enables AI agents to securely interact with the platform using standardized protocols while honoring each user's existing role-based permissions.

As an example of the Open Agentic Core in action, BriteCore recently released its new Claude Cowork plugin, enabling insurers to securely connect Anthropic Claude directly to the BriteCore Platform. Through natural language, authorized users can retrieve policy, claims, forms, rules, and configuration information, while permission-gated write capabilities allow AI agents to execute approved core insurance operations securely within BriteCore.

The Open Agentic Core gives insurers a foundation for building custom AI agents that automate workflows, augment employee productivity, and operate across BriteCore and the insurer's broader technology ecosystem. Agents can securely coordinate work across systems such as BriteCore, financial platforms, data lakes, and other AI-enabled applications, enabling insurers to automate end-to-end business processes rather than tasks within a single system, all while maintaining enterprise-grade governance, security, auditability, and role-based authorization.

"Our vision is simple," continued Villeneuve. "Every insurer should be able to put secure AI agents to work inside their core platform without sacrificing governance or control. The Open Agentic Core provides a future-ready foundation where AI agents become trusted coworkers that operate within the same business rules, permissions, and workflows that employees already use every day."

BriteCore is showcasing these and other core platform capabilities next week at the NAMIC Conference in Denver (September 28-30) and at InsurTech Connect in Las Vegas (September 29 - October 1).

About BriteCore

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native, AI-embedded core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver unmatched flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policy administration, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new insurance products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics within a unified core system.

Trusted by more than 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and compete confidently in today's digital insurance landscape.

For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Amede Hungerford BriteCore 925-997-0664...