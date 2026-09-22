Capitolis Appoints Jon Gizzie As Head Of Financial Resource Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Global Head of FRM, Citi Client Group, brings more than three decades of experience optimizing capital, liquidity, and balance sheet resources







NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitolis, the financial technology company, today announced the appointment of Jon Gizzie as Head of Financial Resource Management. Reporting to Okan Pekin, President of Capitolis, Gizzie will be responsible for advancing Capitolis' offering, partnering with banks and institutional investors to build solutions that help address their most pressing financing, capital, and liquidity needs.

Gizzie brings more than 30 years of financial services experience spanning global bank balance sheet optimization, capital planning and stress testing, derivative structuring and risk transfer, finance and risk technology transformation, global bank and broker dealer regulations, and M&A advisory services.

Gizzie most recently served as the Global Head of Financial Resources Management for Citi's Client Organization, where he led a team responsible for optimizing capital, liquidity, and tax resources across the firm's businesses and client segments. Earlier in his Citi career, Gizzie structured derivative solutions for financial institutions, asset managers, and pension funds. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, spending 13 years advising private equity clients on M&A due diligence and transaction strategy.

“Jon is an accomplished leader who has spent his career solving the capital and balance sheet challenges financial institutions are looking to address,” said Okan Pekin, President of Capitolis.“He brings a deep understanding of our clients' needs and a proven ability to develop solutions that will deliver meaningful impact to them. We are excited to welcome him to Capitolis and look forward to the leadership, expertise, and perspective he will bring.”

“I'm excited to join Capitolis at a time when capital and liquidity optimization have become increasingly important for financial institutions,” said Jon Gizzie, Head of Financial Resource Management at Capitolis.“Capitolis has built a unique platform that helps address some of the industry's most complex financial resource challenges, and I look forward to working with our team and clients to develop solutions that unlock new sources of capacity and create meaningful value across the financial ecosystem.”

Capitolis continues to build on a period of momentum driven by new product launches, record business results, an expanding client network, and key leadership appointments across its management team.

About Capitolis

Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks – and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world-class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, State Street, and UBS.

Founded in 2017, Capitolis has been named to Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies 2026, Inc.'s Best in Business, and CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies lists. Capitolis has also earned Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Fast Company World's Most Innovative Companies, and Euromoney FX Awards honors, along with Best Place to Work recognition from American Banker and Crain's New York Business.

Contacts

Michael Guerrera

Sloane

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Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at