Adventist Health Bakersfield Introduces Kern County's First Next Generation Robotic-Assisted Bronchoscopy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced technology helps physicians detect lung cancer earlier and improve treatment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kern County and surrounding areas now have access to a next-generation, robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform as part of Adventist Health Bakersfield's fight against lung cancer. The hospital announced it is the first in Kern County to provide an enhanced lung nodule service line with the innovative GalaxyTM System from Noah Medical for the earlier diagnosis of lung cancer.

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the United States and the leading cause of cancer deaths in the country. Survival depends heavily on how early the disease is found. Yet today, it can be challenging for physicians to reach and biopsy small lung nodules, which in turn, delays diagnosis and complicates treatment.

Designed in collaboration with physicians, Noah Medical's Galaxy System is built to improve lung cancer diagnosis. It provides physicians with a clear, real-time view throughout the procedure, so they can confirm they are in the correct place before taking a sample. That added confidence supports more successful biopsies and faster answers for patients.

In a recent multicenter clinical study, the Galaxy System achieved a 96.7 percent diagnostic yield, one of the highest reported in robotic-assisted bronchoscopy. More than 15,000 procedures have now been performed with the Galaxy System at more than 60 hospitals across the United States.

With the Galaxy System, physicians can diagnose and treat lung nodules sooner. The system also uses a single-use, disposable bronchoscope, which reduces the potential for cross-contamination. It optimizes imaging throughout the procedure so patients receive less radiation. The new system is being used by lung specialists at Adventist Health Bakersfield, including Rajan Goyal, MD, and Kaiser Permanente physicians Amy Mehta, MD; Aung Htoo, MD; and Thu Yein, MD.

“Lung cancer is a devastating disease that impacts far too many individuals and families in our community,” said Ghassan Jamaleddine, MD, pulmonologist and medical officer at Adventist Health Central California Network.“Previous technology often made it difficult to accurately detect and locate small lesions in the lungs, but with the Galaxy System, we can streamline the entire process and offer a more precise and efficient approach to diagnosis and treatment. This advancement brings new hope to patients across our region.”

Robotic-assisted bronchoscopy with the Galaxy System is now available at Adventist Health Bakersfield. Patients and referring physicians can learn more by calling 661-750-LUNG (5864).

Adventist Health Central California Network is a faith-based, nonprofit organization operating eight hospitals across Bakersfield, Delano, Hanford, Selma, Reedley, Tehachapi, and Tulare, along with more than 135 medical offices throughout the Central Valley. Every day, we provide care to more than 6,000 community members, serving over 2 million patients annually. Our dedicated team of 8,600 employees and providers spans Kings, Kern, Fresno, Madera, and Tulare counties, reaching 33 communities from the Mojave Desert through the Central Valley to the foothills of the Sierra Nevada and beyond. As part of the larger Adventist Health system, we are committed to delivering comprehensive healthcare services across the region.

About Adventist Health: Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit, integrated health system serving more than 100 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii with over 440 sites of care, including 27 acute care facilities. Founded on Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, home care, and hospice agencies in both rural and urban communities. Our compassionate and talented team of more than 38,000 includes employees, physicians, Medical Staff, and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. We are committed to staying true to our heritage by providing patient-centered, quality care. Together, we are transforming the healthcare experience with an innovative and whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual, and social healing to support community well-being.

About Noah Medical:

Noah Medical is building the future of medical robotics. The company's flagship platform, the Galaxy System, delivers real-time lesion and tool targeting, enabling best-in-class diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency while reducing radiation exposure in early lung cancer detection. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, and backed by leading institutional investors, Noah Medical brings together engineers, clinicians, and industry veterans from the world's top healthcare companies to reimagine what robotic bronchoscopy can do for patients and physicians. For more information, visit noahmed.com.

Media Contact:

Amanda Jaurigui

Marketing & Communications Manager

Adventist Health | Central California Network

C 559-572-6882

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