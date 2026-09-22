Clene To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) today announced that management will participate at the 5Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference and at the Lytham Partners Investor Conference Fall Event and host 1x1 investor meetings at both conferences.

5 th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Date: September 29, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Format: 1x1 meetings

1x1 Meetings: Please contact your ROTH representative

Lytham Partners Investor Conference Fall Event

Date: September 29-30, 2026

Time of Presentation: 9:45 am ET

Location: Virtual

Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings

1x1 Meetings: Please contact your Lytham representative

Webcast: link to webcast

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the“Events” section of the Clene website or using the webcast links above.

About Clene

Clene Inc., (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries,“Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: Kevin Gardner, LifeSci Advisors; ...; 617-283-2856

Media Contact: Caroline Wagner, FTP; ...; (267) 294-6563