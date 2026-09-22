Velocityehs And ALL4 Bring EHS Technology And Consulting Expertise Together To Drive Stronger Operational And Business Outcomes For Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partnership combines powerful EHS software with globally recognized consulting expertise to drive implementation speed, strengthen compliance programs, and get more value from connected EHS data

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in EHS & Sustainability solutions, today announced a new partnership with ALL4, a leading environmental, health and safety (EHS) consulting firm, designed to support organizations in driving additional value from their EHS software, while addressing increasing safety and regulatory complexity.

For EHS teams, implementing technology is only part of the equation. Organizations must translate complex regulatory requirements into effective processes, establish reliable data and workflows, configure technology around the realities of their operations, and continuously adapt as regulations and business needs evolve. Doing that effectively requires the right technology and the right consulting expertise.

By combining a unified portfolio of safety and risk management solutions from Accelerate®, the VelocityEHS Connected Platform, with ALL4's extensive EHS expertise and consulting experience, customers can more effectively connect AI-powered EHS software with the people, processes, and data required to improve operational and business performance.

“EHS leaders aren't investing in technology to simply automate manual processes. They're looking for better ways to proactively manage risk, maintain compliance, improve efficiency, and make more informed decisions,” said Cory Gendron, Chief Revenue Officer, VelocityEHS.“Bringing together the powerful software of VelocityEHS and consulting expertise of ALL4 ensures customers close the gap between what their technology can do and the outcomes they want to achieve.”

This combination is especially valuable for organizations overseeing complex safety requirements across multiple facilities, where they manage large volumes of data, changing regulatory requirements, multiple reporting obligations, and processes that vary across sites and jurisdictions. Disconnected spreadsheets, manual workflows, and siloed information can make that work more difficult and limit an organization's ability to see and act on emerging risks.

With the collaborative support of VelocityEHS and ALL4, customers can move from fragmented information and manual processes toward more connected, scalable systems. The new partnership also gives organizations the flexibility to supplement their internal EHS resources with specialized regulatory and technical expertise when needed, helping teams address immediate compliance priorities, while building stronger programs for the future.

“Our clients need solutions that work in the real world and that continue to deliver value as their operations and regulatory obligations evolve,” said Mike Myers, ALL4's Global Business Unit Leader, Digital Solutions.“By combining ALL4's technical and regulatory expertise with VelocityEHS solutions, we can help organizations build more sustainable processes, manage information more effectively, and give their teams greater confidence in their compliance programs.”

The partnership reflects a shared view that successful EHS technology programs require more than software implementation. Technology, data, regulatory expertise, and operational processes must work together to enable better decisions and more effective EHS management. By connecting those capabilities, VelocityEHS and ALL4 seek to help organizations build programs that adapt to changing regulations, expanding operations, and growing demands for reliable EHS data.

“Ultimately, customers measure the value of EHS software by what it enables their people to accomplish,” said Meredith Cywinski, AVP, Partnerships, VelocityEHS.“ALL4 understands the challenges our customers face every day. Together, we can help organizations build more efficient operations and better EHS outcomes.”

About ALL4

ALL4 is a leading provider of strategic consulting services, helping organizations navigate complex Environmental, Health, and Safety challenges across a broad range of heavily regulated industries.

Our areas of expertise encompass acoustics, air quality, chemical reporting and management, digital solutions, environmental planning and permitting, investigation and remediation, occupational health and safety, sustainability, waste management, and water quality. With offices and remote experts across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Spain, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil, ALL4 brings a robust North American presence and a growing international footprint-positioning us to support clients seamlessly and effectively around the world.

ALL4 operates from key offices in the metropolitan areas of Philadelphia, PA (headquarters); Rancho Cucamonga and San Juan Capistrano, CA; Atlanta, GA; Louisville and Lexington, KY; Raleigh, NC; Houston, TX; Bellingham, WA; Washington, D.C., Boston, MA; and Madrid, Spain. ALL4 has consistently earned recognition as a“Best Place to Work” both regionally and nationally, reflecting its growth in personnel, culture, and environmental impact. Notable honors include:



Verdantix Green Quadrant for service providers – Innovator Status

Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies

ENR Top 200 Environmental Firms

Zweig Hot Firm – Fastest Growing Firms Best Companies Group



For more information, visit and connect with ALL4 on LinkedIn.

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About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS & Sustainability solutions, pioneering human-centered AI to make workplaces safer, faster. Protecting over 10 million workers worldwide, Accelerate®, the VelocityEHS Connected Platform, delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, Operational Risk, Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.

With the deepest bench of certified experts, from Ph.D. AI/ML scientists to board-certified ergonomists and safety professionals, VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight. Recognized as a Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader, G2 Leader, ISO 27001 certified, and SOC 2 Type II attested, VelocityEHS empowers companies to outpace risk with speed and purpose. Learn more at .

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